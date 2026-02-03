At 51-years-old, Rey Mysterio entered his career's 15th Royal Rumble on Jan. 31, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Entering number four and failing to eliminate a single participant, Mysterio was soon eliminated by Oba Femi.

A few days later, on Feb. 2, 2026, episode of Monday Night RAW in Philadelphia, announcer Michael Cole announced that Mysterio suffered injuries at the WWE Royal Rumble. Previously, fans were worried about Mysterio sustaining an injury on last week's RAW during his match against Austin Theory. Following this, the crew helped him to the back. Fortunately, despite the injury scare, Mysterio traveled to Saudi Arabia and competed in the match.

It is currently unknown if Mysterio's injury is confirmed or if Cole cited Mysterio as injured to cover up his absence during Penta's match against Bronson Reed with Theory and Logan Paul at ringside. In the end, Penta defeated Reed by count-out after LA Knight attacked The Vision. He then followed it up and gave Reed a BFT on a steel chair while the referee was down.

Rey Mysterio was sick from John Cena's heel turn

Last year, John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 and later again turned babyface before SummerSlam 2025. His character change was later addressed by Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, who shared his reaction to it.

“The day I saw John Cena turn on Cody [Rhodes], I was sick to my stomach,” Mysterio said. “I couldn't believe it; but I didn't see it coming. I had 50/50 partial feelings on what was going on, because if I didn't see it coming, that means it was done very well.”