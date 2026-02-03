During the post-Royal Rumble edition of Monday Night RAW in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WWE icon Nikki Bella seemingly confirmed that she is dating Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean.

Nikki and Brie Bella (the Bella Twins) delivered a promo in the ring, and the crowd kept chanting, “Coop,” short for Cooper. It appears that initially, Nikki was confused whether they were booing the Eagles for “not getting in the Super Bowl” or them. Brie then clarified that they were chanting “Coop,” and Nikki did the rest.

“Can you blame a girl for having good taste? I mean, Pro Bowl, baby,” Bella said to the fans.

Nikki Bella’s response to the “Coop” chants from the Philly crowd: “Can you blame a girl for having good taste?”#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/H2bCORDEc1 — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) February 3, 2026

This was part of a professional wrestling promo, so take it with a grain of salt. At the very least, the Bella Twins are very aware of the DeJean dating rumors.

Where did the WWE star Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean dating rumors come from?

The rumors began when Bella posted a picture of herself at DeJean's locker after going to a game in December 2025. Naturally, the internet ran wild with speculation, and they ramped up from there.

She then addressed the rumors shortly after. While she didn't name-drop DeJean, she claimed to have not “been touched or done anything in so long.”

There were later reports that they had been on some dates, but Bella was “still very single and enjoying life.” So, until one of them confirms the relationship outside of the ring, it's best to assume they aren't dating.

Nikki Bella has reunited with her twin sister, Brie, following her return at the 2026 Royal Rumble on Jan. 31, 2026. The Bella Twins delivered their first promo together in years during the Philadelphia RAW on Feb. 2. They made their intentions clear — they are gunning for the Women's Tag Team Championship, held by Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.