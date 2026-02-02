After making her shocking return at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble, Hall of Famer Brie Bella could be back full-time in the promotion.

PWInsider reports (via Wrestling Observer) that Brie Bella has been added to the Monday Night RAW internal roster alongside her twin, Nikki, reuniting the Bella Twins.

In the Wrestling Observer's report, they note that Dave Meltzer confirmed that Brie's WWE Royal Rumble return was not a one-off. She's expected to remain in the promotion for the near future.

Brie Bella's shocking WWE return at the Royal Rumble

Brie Bella was the penultimate entrant in the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble match, entering four spots after her twin, Nikki. Brie lasted just under seven minutes, eliminating Lyra Valkyria, before getting eliminated by Lash Legend. Nikki fared a little better, lasting over 14 minutes before also being eliminated by Legend.

Now, Bella appears set to embark on another full-time WWE run alongside her twin sister. This would add up, as her husband, Bryan Danielson (formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE), revealed that she was eager to return under the right circumstances, such as being alongside her sister.

“Yeah, [she would return] only in certain contexts,” Danielson revealed. “She doesn't want to come back and do a singles run or anything like that. If she comes back, she would want to do it with Nicole.”

Nikki Bella has been back in WWE since 2025. She similarly made her initial return at the Royal Rumble. A few months later, she returned to promote the upcoming second Evolution PLE.

Now, the Bella Twins appear set to take on the rest of the women's tag team division. Legend is currently in a tag team with Nia Jax. The Bellas also eliminated the team of Valkyria and Bayley. So, all signs point to the Bella Twins having a variety of fresh opponents in the tag team division on RAW.