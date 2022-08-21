Ezekiel introduces the WWE Universe to his brother Elrod

When Kevin Owens absolutely destroyed Ezekiel on a recent episode of RAW, it put a major bummer on one of the most fun angles in all of WWE.

For all of the weirdness and objective goofiness that may have rubbed a small but vocal segment of fans the wrong way, the “Elias playing his own brother” angle caught fire among fans who wanted to see thongs shaken up in a major way. It had catchphrases, it had intrigue, and it had an interaction between the brothers that actually looked pretty darn good.

While the duo would never actually be able to share the ring at a house show or form a tag team named something like “The Walk and Talk Connection,” the angle had enough intrigue to keep things rolling in perpetuity.

Fortunately, after KO gave fans a minor fright by sending Zeke to the hospital, WWE showed mercy on a fanbase used to none and gave a minute-long video package to update fans on Ezekiel and introduce fans to the patriarch of the Samson family, Ernie Jr., who maybe has the best name of all time. The entire family was in attendance, including Elias, but fans at home wanted to know one thing and one thing alone: Who was Elrod, the third brother Owens kept alluding to?

Fortunately, Zeke – or whichever family member is running their social media accounts at the time – shared a picture of Elrod on his Instagram story, which was then shared on Twitter by Humble Wrestling.

Our first look at Elrod!!! pic.twitter.com/oQqwzKKOHV — Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) August 19, 2022

Goodness, I don’t know about you, but I think the resemblance is uncanny.