WWE finally announces Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

Just when you thought WWE had forgotten about their third major women’s championship belts, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee – but mostly Michael Cole – finally announced that the belts are back and their next holders will be decided in a tournament that will begin on the next edition of RAW.

BREAKING NEWS: A tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will begin Monday on #WWERaw! Who would you like to see enter the tournament? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/pH6kKH7Bun — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2022

Considering the recent reporting on WWE maybe patching things up with Sasha Banks and Naomi, this is very much good news.

Now, as you may or may not know, Banks and Naomi were the title holders from March 3rd of 2022 through May 20th, when the duo walked out of RAW because they vehemently disagreed with their booking. After failing to get things back on track and get the team back in the building Brock Lesnar-style, Cole read off a very-Vince McMahon-written promo to shame the two women and announce that a tournament would be held to decide on a new set of winners.

Does this announcement signify that Banks and Naomi are coming back to The Fed a la Karrion Kross and Scarlett? Or has Triple H simply remembered that the belts exist and decided that giving the straps to the team of Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai is the best way to legitimize them to the WWE Universe outside of NXT. Either way, keep an eye on the WWE Women’s Division over the next few weeks, as this storyline might just end in one of the most highly anticipated returns in recent wrestling history.