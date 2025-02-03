Do not expect to see IShowSpeed (aka Speed) back in WWE after appearing in the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Afterward, he posted a video of him being speared by Bron Breakker and then being thrown over the announcer's table by Otis. His caption read, “No more WWE,” with a broken heart emoji.

So, it does not sound like IShowSpeed will be back in WWE anytime soon. This was his second major appearance in the last year. Both times, he took devastating moves involving the announcer's table.

IShowSpeed's WWE spot

Akira Towzawa was supposed to enter the 2025 Men's WWE Royal Rumble match. However, he was attacked by an angered Carmelo Hayes during his entrance.

Hayes was just eliminated by Breakker after lasting about seven minutes in the match. This upset him, causing him to take his anger out on Towzawa.

Backstage, IShowSpeed, who was invited to the event by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, was sent into the ring to participate in the Royal Rumble. He lasted just under a minute, but he made his presence known.

IShowSpeed first helped Breakker eliminate Otis from the match. He then hit Cristiano Ronaldo's signature celebration after the elimination. Breakker then ran the ropes and hit Speed with a devastating spear before tossing him out of the ring.

He then landed in the arms of Otis. While Otis could have thrown Speed back in the ring, he chose to hurl him over his shoulders. Speed suffered an injury as a result of his participation in the WWE match.

Last year, IShowSpeed accompanied Logan Paul to the ring at WrestleMania 40. He was dressed up as a bottle of Prime, Paul's sports hydration drink.

During the match, he confronted Randy Orton, who was not amused by the social media star. He RKO'd him onto the announcer's table, taking Speed out of the equation.

The previous year, another social media star, KSI, accompanied Paul to the ring at WrestleMania 39. Paul is not shy about bringing his friends to his WWE events, even bringing Machine Gun Kelly to SummerSlam in August 2024.

Who won the Royal Rumble?

The Men's Royal Rumble match was eventually won by Jey Uso, who lasted almost 37 minutes and eliminated three Superstars. He was in the final three with John Cena and Paul. As Cena hoisted Paul on his shoulders for an Attitude Adjustment, Uso hit him with a superkick, setting him up to be eliminated by Cena.

Uso and Cena then had a back-and-forth encounter to end the match. They were both standing on the ring apron before Uso knocked Cena off, punching his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

Earlier in the night, the Women's Royal Rumble kicked off the WWE PLE. The match featured surprises like Jordynne Grace, Alexa Bliss, and Nikki Bella entering the fray.

Ultimately, it was a returning Charlotte Flair who won the match. She had been out of action for over a year due to a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus injury.

Flair entered the match at number 27 and eliminated four Superstars on her way to victory. She last eliminated Roxanne Perez to win the battle royal.