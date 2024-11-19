On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley made her WWE return from injury with a new appearance.

During the opening segment of RAW, Ripley interrupted a promo from Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Candice LeRae also joined the heels in the ring before Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi came out. Iyo Sky followed them before Morgan called out their team size.

She pointed out that they only have four members of their team, whereas the heels have five for the upcoming WarGames match. That is when Ripley's music hit, and she came out in a leather-clad outfit and face mask. The mask is to help her heal from the gruesome injury she suffered at the hands of Morgan and Rodriguez on a recent episode of WWE's NXT.

This was to set up the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. Upon entering the ring, Ripley yelled, “WarGames!” and delivered a headbutt to Morgan.

A brawl ensued and ended with the babyfaces standing tall. Ripley chased Morgan out of the arena before Sky delivered a moonsault to the remaining heels.

WWE star Rhea Ripley's rise to fame

Since joining WWE in 2017, Ripley has become one of their biggest superstars. She first competed in the Mae Young Classic before joining the NXT UK brand.

During her time in NXT UK, Ripley became the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion. She defeated Toni Storm in the finals to secure the championship.

She later won the NXT Women's Championship from Shayna Baszler, becoming the first to hold the NXT Women's Championship and NXT UK Women's Championships.

At the 2021 Royal Rumble, Ripley entered in the fourteenth slot, eliminating seven WWE superstars in the match. She was one of the final two in the match, being eliminated by eventual winner Bianca Belair.

After that, she joined the RAW brand, challenging Asuka to a match for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. She won the match and the championship and held it for 98 days.

In 2023, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match. She later challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, winning the title that would later become the WWE Women's Championship.

After her successful title defense against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL, Rhea Ripley had to relinquish the WWE Women's Championship after 380 days due to injury, which she made her return from on July 8, 2024.

She is now chasing the championship from Liv Morgan. They had a singles match at SummerSlam, where Dominik Mysterio turned on her.