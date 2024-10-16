After being escorted out of SmackDown on Friday, but not before beating up Randy Orton in the parking lot before he exited the arena, fans have pretty massive questions about Kevin Owens and where he stands in the WWE Universe.

Well, as it turns out, Owens wants to answer them, but on Monday, WWE wasn't willing to answer them, as, despite sending in a tape to explain his side of the situation, management shut him down. So, he took to social media instead to get the word out himself, though not without a little threat sent management's way.

“Ever since Bad Blood, there's been a lot of questions about why I did what I did to Cody. There has been a lot of judgment too, a lot of people judging me for what I did, and as much as I'd love to explain myself, give my side of the story, and speak my mind, WWE has not allowed me to do that. They have done the opposite actually, they've tried to shut me up it seems because they won't let come to SmackDown,” Kevin Owens revealed.

“They told me to stay home last Friday, even though I belong there and I showed up anyway. They cut my mic, and did everything they could for me not to be able to talk. And then over the weekend, I sent them a video that I hoped they would air on RAW last night and they didn't, so nobody could hear what I had to say. But they had plenty of time for Cody to talk. But not for me. And look, the last thing I want to do is this on social media because I hate it, so I'm giving them until Friday, this Friday on SmackDown to air my video so that people can hear what I have to say and if they don't, then I guess I'll post it here.

Whoa, baby, talk about drama.

Will WWE play the tape on Friday? Or will KO instead have to share it himself? Either way, fans had better get their popcorn ready for Friday, as it's going to be fireworks between the two former friends either way.

Bully Ray loves the direction WWE is taking with Kevin Owens

Discussing the decision to turn KO heel but largely off-screen, using fan videos shared on social media and “interruptions” from Owens to hint at something bigger that fans need to investigate, Bully Ray put over the entire angle on Busted Open Radio, letting fans know that he appreciates the true “bad blood” between the duo.

“There’s been animosity. Kevin’s been a bit perturbed by Cody lately. It came to a head after Bad Blood was over. Kevin confronted Cody outside of his tour bus, and Kevin took a swing, basically laid it in on Cody and fans saw it, fans picked it up on social media, fans ran with it, and I loved how they shocked wrestling fans all over the world,” Ray said via EWrestling News.

“You didn’t have to hear a d**n thing. People are like, ‘Oh my God, are they arguing? Wow, Kevin looks really mad, I think Kevin’s gonna… ‘And before you know it, wham, there’s that punch.”

After Rhodes' last match with Owens was largely met with meh reactions since they were both actively friends at the time, this new twist to the storyline is a marked improvement, as it brings some fire to an angle that needs it. Even if most fans don't see an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in KO's future, the journey should be fun to watch nonetheless.