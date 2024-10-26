After watching what was billed as a Game 7, rivalry-defining match get turned into a Vince McMahon special, with guest referee LA Knight heavily interfering with both Andrade and Carmelo Hayes on the way to a DQ finish, WWE decided to make things official: LA Knight versus Andrade versus Melo for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel.

Now, on one hand, fans had to feel like this was coming, as there are only so many matches that could be booked at Crown Jewel, but promising fans one thing and then giving them another? That isn't really cool, even if it plays into a bigger role down the road.

Fortunately, LA Knight is an absolute pro, and on the SmackDown LowDown, he let it be known that he isn't going to bow to either Andrade or Hayes, as even in Saudi Arabia, he plans to remain the United States Champion. Why? Well, simple, really: because much like Scott Steiner in TNA ahead of his three-way match with Samoa Joe and Kurt Angle at Sacrifice, he has the numbers on his side.

LA Knight uses Steiner math to define his odds at Crown Jewel

Talking to Byron Saxton after the show, Knight laid out why he isn't worried about either Andrade or Hayes in Saudi Arabia because he, like “Big Papa Pump,” is not normal.

“Let me ask you, do you regret the choices that led you to stand right and interview me? Because I'll make you regret that real quick. As a matter of fact, I made those kids out there, Andrade, Melo, hold on one second, because I forgot: let me talk to ya! Here's the deal, those kids, both of them out there, will regret putting their hands on me. I'm gonna make Nick Aldis regret that he made this match at Crown Jewel. Because what happened out there was those two wanted to push my buttons? Nah nah! You get your buttons kicked in!” LA Knight declared.

“And that's exactly what's going to happen at Crown Jewel. Now I understand that the odds are against me, I don't need to stand here and do the math; some would say that, again, I have a 66.5 percent chance of losing, or is it 66 and two-thirds? It doesn't matter! It doesn't make a difference! When it comes down to it, I'm not going to do the Steiner math and all that, but if you know who I and know what I'm all about, you know I've got that 141 percent chance of winning at the end of Crown Jewel and still being your US Champ. Because can't anyone touch me on this earth; not here in Brooklyn, not over in Saudi Arabia, not anywhere. Because whose game is it? With everybody saying L-A-Knight, and still your US Champ, yeah!”

Welp, Andrade and Hayes, the numbers don't lie, and they spell disaster for you both at Crown Jewel.