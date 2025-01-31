Former WWE star Mandy Rose feels Tiffany Stratton, the newly-minted Women's Champion, stole her catchphrase and put her on blast for it.

During the latest episode of Power Alphas podcast (around the 12:00 minute mark), Rose discussed Stratton's recent promo on Friday Night SmackDown. She caught wind of Stratton's recent promo and accused the WWE Superstar of copying her catchphrase.

“Friday Night SmackDown, someone, a new champion named Tiffany Stratton, used my slogan,” said Stratton. “Put some respect on my name. To be honest, I wasn't even watching it — I got so many tweets about it, and I was like, What's going on? And this b***h even used the same kind of tone. I was like, Hold on a second, I thought we were cool.

“Listen, we can admire each other, we can respect [each other], we can look up [to each other], but we can't take our words from each other. It was kinda funny because she used it at the end of her promo [and] people actually put the two videos side-by-side, and it was kinda weird… it was almost the same,” she continued.

Rose did concede that she and Stratton have been compared to each other. Perhaps WWE gave Stratton some of Rose's gimmick since she is no longer with the company. Despite the beef, Rose called Stratton's work “amazing.”

She also acknowledged rumors that the Tiffany Stratton comment could be a reference to Mandy Rose returning to WWE. However, it does not sound like she will be back in WWE anytime soon. If she ever does return, they could run a program between the two, and fans would probably eat it up.

Why was Mandy Rose fired?

After a successful run in NXT, WWE fired Mandy Rose in December 2022. This was due to her content on FanTime, a website where creators can make content for fans.

The release came after her NXT Women's Championship reign, which lasted over 400 days. Rose dropped the title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13, 2022, episode of NXT.

She started her WWE career in 2015 as a contestant on Tough Enough. Rose remained a part of NXT before joining the main roster and aligned with Sonya Deville, forming the Fire and Desire tag team.

She returned to NXT in July 2021. Rose formed an alliance with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, forming Toxic Attraction. She remained on NXT until her release.

WWE star Tiffany Stratton's career

Stratton similarly had a successful NXT run. She was in NXT from 2021-24, feuding with the likes of Becky Lynch during that run. She lost the NXT Women's Championship to Lynch during her brief 2023 run in the developmental brand.

Since joining the main roster in 2024, Stratton has been pushed to the moon. She won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match in July 2024, earning her a championship match.

She would hold onto the contract for months, waiting to pick her spot. On the January 3, 2025, episode of SmackDown, she cashed in on Nia Jax to win the Women's Championship.

Her first title defense came two weeks later. Stratton successfully defended the Women's Championship against Bayley, who also held the title in 2024.