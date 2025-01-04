When WWE began to commit all of its efforts into promoting RAW‘s move to Netflix, fans had to know that the USA Network would get something good to energize SmackDown, right?

Well, on the first SmackDown of the year, that happened in a major way, when Tiffany Stratton almost cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax before beating Naomi with the briefcase… only to then cash in the contract to secure the WWE Woman's Championship.

Confusing? Maybe so, but when you watch it back, it couldn't be simpler.

Did Stratton make the correct decision? Should she have saved her cash-in for a grander stage, maybe going all-in on whichever woman worked a title match at the Royal Rumble? Or had she simply had enough of Jax and wanted to start the year off right with an incredible accomplishment, having the first successful Money in the Bank cash-in on SmackDown in five years, as per Michael Cole on commentary? While only time will tell, in a way, Cory Graves put it best: no matter where you live, it's now Tiffy Time.

Tiffany Stratton promised that her MitB cash-in would be “epic”

Discussing her big Money in the Bank win and her eventual cash-in, Stratton told Gorilla Position back in November that no matter how she decided to use the contract, it would be an epic situation filled with twists, turns, and surprises.

“Oh my goodness, you guys, I’m never gonna tell you when I’m gonna cash in. You guys need to stop asking me,” Stratton told Gorilla Position via Fightful. “It’s gonna be a surprise, it’s gonna be epic. It’s up in the air, so you’ll have to tune in and watch and see what happens.”

Did Stratton accomplish her goal? Did she shock the world with her epic decision? Eh.

On one hand, going all-in on the first episode of SmackDown of 2025 certainly wasn't on most fans' WWE bingo cards, but going at Jax? After how their relationship has fallen apart? Especially after Candice LeRae forced her way into the conversation? Yeah, while the exact date of the deal was a tad surprising, now Stratton gets to walk into the Royal Rumble as the champ instead of the challenger and can have all sorts of dream matches against the likes of Trish Stratus before Charlotte Flair eventually returns to the ring around WrestleMania season later this year.