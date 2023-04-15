A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Though they don’t talk, walk, wrestle, or act in even remotely similar ways, the heel-ish heat MJF and Dominik Mysterio draw from both live audiences and online fans have created a bit of an unofficial rivalry between fans of AEW and WWE, with each side going to bat for their company guy.

WWE fans believe that Rey Mysterio’s son has gradually become one of the hottest performers in WWE despite seldom having to back it up in official matches, whereas AEW marks believe MJF is the future of the business, not only because he’s a fantastic talker but because he can actually back it up in the ring, as Bryan Danielson learned first hand at Revolution. But what do the two men think of each other? Well, fans learned at least half of that question on Friday when, after NoDQ asked which performer has more heat online, MJF revealed his feelings on the younger Mysterio.

“I think Dom is fantastic,” MJF wrote. “I think these are clickbait articles to start wars amongst fans by creating toxic battles which then reinforces discourse under your articles which in turn forces the algorithm to push your tweets and your website so you make money off of hate. I love it.”

Welp, there you go, folks; MJF is a huge fan of Dominik Mysterio and weirdly loves the toxic online discourse around the duo because it gets both performers more over and, as a result, draws even more money for the duo. All in all, great results all around.