After finally reuniting with Roman Reigns – and CM Punk – in the leadup to Survivor Series: WarGames, Paul Heyman was asked one single question by CBS Sports: Where does The Bloodline stack up in the history of WWE? Is the storyline an all-timer? Or does it need to play out before Heyman officially makes a declaration either way?

Unsurprisingly, the former promoter did his job of hyping up his clients, letting it be known that The Bloodline is the “Goat” storyline of WWE.

“Because of the longevity that the storyline has had, I would have to rank it number one. The money-drawing years of the Horsemen weren't this long. The money-drawing years of the NWO weren't this long. The money-drawing years of (Steve) Austin vs. (Vince) McMahon weren't this long. (Hulk) Hogan vs. (Randy) Savage. Hogan vs. (Roddy) Piper, which put WrestleMania I on the map,” Heyman told Shak Wrestling via Fightful.

“Just in terms of overall storytelling and constant ebb and flow of affecting other people's environment and how they tell their stories, I would suggest it's the most significant, it's the biggest money drawing, it had the most longevity, has held the most interest, and overall has done so by being the most intriguing and compelling because at every turn, you see the characters, not just turn towards what the story calls for, but the long-term effects of the development and evolution of these characters is never lost on us. If something happens that changes Roman Reigns in 2022, we don't disavow knowledge of it in 2024. It plays into what's happening in 2024. Because of that, and because we keep it consistent, I would rank it number one. All false humility aside.”

While some fans will agree with Heyman, others will challenge him, and others still will fall somewhere in between, the storyline does have everything the ECW head honcho described, from longevity to money draws and storyline complexities. And hey, considering there's (probably) more than half of the ballgame left to play, who knows where this storyline could go, be it massive new heights or crushing oversaturation that makes the NWO Wolfpac blush?

Taz calls Paul Heyman the best talker in wrestling

Discussing Heyman's career in professional wrestling, from WCW, ECW, WWE, and beyond in an interview on The Infamous Smoke Show, Taz let it be known that, for his money, there has never been a better talker than Paul E. Dangerously.

“He's the best in the business. He's been arguably the best talker in the business for 25,30 years,” Taz explained via Fightful. “Even was 20 years old working in Memphis. Him and [Jim Cornette] were the greatest talkers of all time, but that's what they got paid for, to be great talkers. Paul, in my opinion, he's the best talker in the game, no doubt.”

Is Taz's assertion on the money? Considering Heyman is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame for his legendary mic skills, it's safe to say the answer to that question is a resounding yes.