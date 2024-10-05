With Roman Reigns set to make his in-ring return for the first time since April at Bad Blood, folks all over the WWE Universe have been reflecting on his career, his legacy, and what he has left to prove moving forward.

One such admirer of the “Head of the Table” is his former Crown Jewel foe, Logan Paul, who, on an episode of ImPaulsive with special guest MrBeast, the “Maverick” celebrated his aura, comparing it to the captivating joie de vivre of Hollywood starlet Marilyn Monroe.

“The aura. It's aura. You know what's funny about Roman in person? His real name is Joe. When you see him in person, it depends if he's Joe or Roman Reigns. Have you ever heard the story of Marilyn Monroe turning on her arua?” Paul revealed via Fightful.

“Apparently, Marilyn Monroe could walk around as Marilyn, and no one would look twice at this woman. Then, she would turn on her Marilyn Monroe aura, and she became this worldwide sensation. She could flip a switch and it's the contagious energy that attracts people to look at what they're seeing. Joe can turn that on and become Roman. It's really fascinating. It's cool because he can be a regular guy or he can be the most badass wrestler that ever lived.”

After spending the first few acts of his WWE career playing an unlikeable babyface pushed like crazy by Vince McMahon, Reigns beautifully transitioned to heel with the help of Paul Heyman by his side, with fans finally loving his presence in a truly perplexing twist of fate. Now cast as somewhat of a tweener, it will be incredibly interesting to see where Reigns takes things after Bad Blood, as he could return to his vindictive ways, stay babyface, and, if he remains somewhere in between, be capable of working matches against Cody Rhodes and either Paul brother alike moving forward.

MrBreast could soon join Roman Reigns, Logan Paul in WWE

Elsewhere on his ImPaulsive podcast episode with special guest MrBeast, Logan Paul and KSI asked the Youtuber if he had any plans, past or present, to do some work with WWE. The answer may surprise you, especially if you're a big fan of his oeuvre of business ventures.

“I mean, spoilers,” MrBeast replied.



Now, on paper, the idea of MrBeast coming to WWE in one form or another makes all the sense in the world, as he and Paul just announced a new alternative to Lunchables called Lunchly, and at worst, the duo would probably like to get a few more eyes on the product in the same way the “Maverick” has with Prime. Whether MrBeast decides to take a bump, however, remains to be seen, as there are plenty of folks to would line up happily to see that happen, much like with Paul back in the day.