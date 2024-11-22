When Monday Night RAW moves to Netflix, expect WWE's Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, to be a fixture of it in 2025.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, Reigns is expected to be on RAW more than SmackDown in early 2025. It is unclear how long Netflix intends to keep Reigns, but the Road to WrestleMania 41 begins in early 2025. Perhaps they want him on the red brand through the Showcase of the Immortals.

WWE's move to Netflix

After nearly two decades, the WWE's Monday Night RAW is moving from USA Network to Netflix. The company's flagship program has been a fixture of USA Network's programming since October 2005.

Now, they will move to Netflix, which is trying to get into the live-streaming game. They recently hosted the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, which was scrutinized due to buffering issues.

Hopefully, by the time the WWE show moves to the streaming service, those bugs will have been fixed. RAW is a weekly program that airs every Monday night. They will need to up their game ahead of the premiere.

Either way, the first RAW on Netflix is setting up to be a star-studded affair. Reigns will presumably be there, and other WWE stars like John Cena are confirmed to appear. Netflix also hopes to have Cody Rhodes and CM Punk present for the premiere.

Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief

Since becoming the Tribal Chief, Reigns has become one of WWE's top stars. He has always been pushed by the company, but his run as the Tribal Chief made him a popular fan favorite.

It started when Reigns returned to WWE in August 2020 after taking time off when the COVID-19 pandemic began. He returned as a villain and quickly won the Universal Championship from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

He would hold the Universal Championship for over 1,300 days. During his reign, he also attained the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar, creating the unified Undisputed WWE Championship.

The reign of terror ended at WrestleMania XL in a match against Cody Rhodes. After over 1,300 days as the top champion, Reigns lost his title to Rhodes, resulting in him taking an extended hiatus.

At SummerSlam in August, Reigns returned to interrupt a match between Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. He helped the former win despite their previous feud.

A couple of months later, Reigns and Rhodes teamed up against Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. They won the match but were confronted by the Final Boss, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to close out the show.

The OG Bloodline, which consists of Reigns, The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso), and Sami Zayn, will take on the new Bloodline, which features Sikoa, Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, at Survivor Series: WarGames.