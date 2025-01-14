Finally, it looks like Sami Zayn has changed his WWE finisher. Fans have been waiting for him to make the change, and it happened on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

On the January 13, 2025, edition of RAW on Netflix, Zayn took on one of WWE's top heels, The Miz. The “Honorary Uce” won the match, though he did it with a Blue Thunder Bomb instead of the Helluva Kick.

Granted, Zayn still hit the Helluva Kick. As The Miz fell to his knees, Zayn grabbed him and hoisted him up for the Blue Thunder Bomb. He then pinned him and won the match.

WWE fans know that Zayn has not used the Blue Thunder Bomb as a finisher in a long time. Even Michael Cole excitedly exclaimed, “Folks, Sami Zayn just got a win with a Blue Thunder Bomb!” as the ref counted to three.

Zayn and The Miz had a match following their backstage encounter earlier that night. The Miz and Karrion Kross were talking outside RAW general manager Adam Pearce's office. He upset Zayn, resulting in him asking for a match against The Miz.

What is Sami Zayn's WWE finisher?

It is unclear if Zayn will continue using the Blue Thunder Bomb to put opponents away. The move is a lot prettier to watch than the Helluva Kick, though it is understandable why he opts to use it.

For one, he can set it up from anywhere in the ring. At the end of the day, the Helluva Kick is just a big boot to the face. He usually hits it while his opponents are set up in the corner of the ring.

The Helluva Kick has been a devastating finisher for Zayn for years. He recently used it to defeat Gunther at WrestleMania XL and end his record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign.

But it looks like the Blue Thunder Bomb could be replacing the Helluva Kick shortly. We will have to see more of Zayn's matches to get an idea of whether or not the change is being made.

Currently, Zayn is a part of the RAW roster and fresh off of a loss to Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event. He recently teamed with the OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns and the Usos) at Survivor Series: WarGames to take on the new Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa).

He was a part of the Bloodline starting in 2022 and ending in early 2023. Zayn eventually left the group to reunite with Kevin Owens. Together, they defeated the Usos at WrestleMania 39 for the WWE Tag Team Championship.