During the January 13, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW, Penta made his WWE debut in a match against Chad Gable. However, it may have upset some people backstage.

PWInsider reports that Penta's debut went “way longer” than it was planned for. This includes the match and the post-match promo he delivered.

As a result, other segments had to be trimmed. This may have upset some talent backstage as well. “There were some talents obviously not thrilled about that, as you can imagine,” the report states.

That said, management was reportedly “happy” with Penta's debut and the crowd's reaction. His merchandise is also selling well according to the report.

Either way, Penta is in WWE and on the RAW roster after his debut. He had a good match against Gable and expect him to continue putting on entertaining matches.

Who is WWE star Penta?

Penta, also known as Pentagón Jr., is the latest luchador to join WWE. He and his brother, Rey Fénix, are known for their tag team, the Lucha Bros.

His professional wrestling career started in 2004. He has worked for several independent and smaller promotions, such as Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, Lucha Underground, and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

In 2018, he joined Impact Wrestling. Penta worked several events for them, including Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground in 2018. The Lucha Bros. even won the Impact World Tag Team Championship during their Impact Wrestling run.

The following year, Penta joined All Elite Wrestling (AEW) with his brother. They faced off against tag teams like the Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) and Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchassaurus).

During his AEW run, Penta and his brother had a feud against the Elite (the Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry). They had a best of seven series over the course of several months. It ended on the January 11, 2023, episode of Dynamite.

The Lucha Bros. also competed for singles gold. Both brothers competed in a battle royal for the AEW International Championship but were unsuccessful.

After five years with AEW, Penta left the company after his contract expired in November 2024. WWE subsequently signed Penta and began teasing his debut during the RAW on Netflix premiere.