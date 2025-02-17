Once he announces his retirement, could WWE Superstar Seth Rollins shift to the creative team? We have seen others, such as Shawn Michaels and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, do this, and could Rollins be the next?

During an interview with Bloomberg (around the 3:40 mark), Rollins was asked about his future plans. While Hollywood may not be in the cards, the “Visionary” could

“I think my long-term future is probably still in the [wrestling] industry, in WWE, in some capacity backstage,” Rollins revealed. “Someone's gonna have to run that place, eventually, after the current regime has decided they're done with it.

“I like to fancy myself as someone who might be interested in that. So, I want to learn that side of things. That's my first love,” he continued.

However, he is open to “dabbling” into other ventures. Rollins has done some acting — most recently having a cut role in Captain America: Brave New World — and could be open to commentating Chicago Bears games.

Ultimately, Rollins will likely be in WWE indefinitely. He knows that the end of his career is looming — he conceded that “I'm closer to the end of my career than [the] beginning” — but still wants to give his all in the ring. Still, he is thinking ahead about what he could do next.

“I'm kinda in my prime right now,” Rollins proclaimed. “I'm 38 years old — my mental and physical are locked in where my physical hasn't declined too much [chuckles], and my mental side is really on the rise as I'm starting to see the industry from a different angle.

“I think we're in the early stages of conversations about what it might look like for me in the future in an executive or in a creative role, or whatever that may be,” he added.

When will Seth Rollins announce his WWE retirement?

Luckily, WWE fans still have a while with Rollins. He may be looking ahead, but he seems content with being an in-ring performer for now. “Right now, I'm focused on what I'm doing in the ring and helping out there as best as I can,” he told Bloomberg.

So, enjoy him while he is in his “prime.” Rollins is likely bound for another high-profile WrestleMania feud. He has recently feuded with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul leading into recent WrestleManias.

At WrestleMania 41, Rollins competed in two matches. He first teamed with Cody Rhodes to face The Rock and Reigns in a tag team match. The following night, Rollins opened the show by defending the World Heavyweight Championship against McIntyre in a losing effort.

Since then, Rollins has had matches against Damian Priest and “Big” Bronson Reed. Rollins also had his long-awaited match against CM Punk at the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

While Punk won their first singles match, Rollins got his revenge at the Royal Rumble. He was eliminated by Punk, who threw Rollins and Reigns over the top rope. He then attacked both of them following their eliminations.