Earlier this year, Sting had what many consider the perfect retirement match in AEW.

He went on a three-year win streak, winning the AEW Tag Team Championship along the way, and at Revolution, Sting went out on top, defeating the Young Bucks with Darby Allin and his sons in front of a packed crowd in Greensboro.

This booking, masterfully executed by Tony Khan, is a stark contrast from his experience in WWE, as, in an interview with Kayfabe Friends, Sting revealed that he didn't want to retire when he did and was instead persuaded to do so by Vince McMahon.

“Anyone who would say that they would not miss that is a liar, so of course I'll miss that. But I'm never gonna come back to wrestle again. I know that. I did retire with WWE, but I also said the only thing that's for sure about Sting is nothing's for sure. This is just ‘See you later,' basically,” Sting explained via Fightful.

“I did leave it open-ended pretty much, I didn't really want to retire at that time. It was kind of like a mutual deal that I did with WWE at the time. Vince [McMahon] wanted me to retire under his umbrella, and at the time, I was okay with that. It was five-plus years that I was retired, but I came back because, like I said in my little speech there, I got that phone call from Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes, ‘Want to come back and play one more time?' So I did, and the rest is history.”

Now granted, it's not like McMahon derailed a white-hot career in the middle of a prolific run when Sting retired, as his prospects weren't very good after Seth Rollins hit him with one of the ugliest Buckle Bombs you will ever see, but having to go out on someone else's terms? Especially when fans never got to see the Sting-Undertaker match they fantasy-booked for 20-plus years? Well, yeah, it's easy to see why he got back in the saddle and had a real final run in AEW.

Sting still has a contract with AEW after retiring in March

Elsewhere in his conversation with Kayfabe Friends, Sting told fans that, despite retiring earlier this year with a massive win alongside Allin against the Young Bucks, he remains signed with AEW on a long-term contract, only now, he's on their version of a legends deal.

“I signed a multi-year deal with AEW, obviously not to wrestle anymore, but it's like a licensing deal, a legends deal if you want to call it that,” Sting explained via Fightful. “So I'll do appearances with them on and off, depending on what they want and all. I've done real estate, I did real estate before I ever was a pro wrestler, so I've always loved real estate. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, are you a real estate agent?' No, I'm not an agent. I'm an investor. I was flipping houses before before flipping houses was a term. So I made money in real estate before wrestling, so I'm doing that again, and I love it.”

Whoa, appearances on and off for them you say? Well Sting already returned once at All In this year and helped out Allin when he needed him. If that happens again later this year, maybe in an AEW World Championship match between Allin and Jon Moxley, who knows, maybe he could be the difference maker in a massive title change.