After making their triumphant debuts on SmackDown, even if WWE sort of spoiled it with a digital exclusive two hours before the show, the Motor City Machine Guns were on cloud nine.

Sure, they had a new theme, saying goodbye to one of the premier songs in wrestling for some nonsense about raising a fist, but they defeated two teams in their SmackDown debut and are now one over #DIY away from becoming number one contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Discussing what it was like to finally make their debut in WWE after months of speculation on the SmackDown LowDown, Chris Sabin boldly declared that the moment felt like a dream come true, as he and Alex Shelley have worked towards it for 20 years.

“It's pretty surreal. I'd like to say it's a dream come true, but it's more than that. This is a goal accomplished for us,” Sabin explained via Fightful. “It might have taken over 20 years to get here, to get to this position, but being one match away from being number one contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships? That's pretty crazy. Just saying it out loud kinda blows my mind a little bit.”

Shelley, too, was excited about his debut but knew MCMG also had to keep their eyes on the task at hand, using his time to cut a promo on #DIY.

“We take things one step at a time, but DIY is exactly why we came to WWE,” Saban declared. “Exactly why we want to declare ourselves the best tag team on the planet, because we beat all the great tag teams that already exist in the WWE Universe. So I apologize to you in advance DIY, but you're looking at the next WWE Tag Team Champions.”

Will the Motor City Machine Guns win their second-ever match on SmackDown, earning a title shot against a team they know very well, the Guerrillas of Destiny? Only time will tell, but after the tag team division has become a certified afterthought on RAW and SmackDown, getting a real tag team back on top feels like a good way to energize storylines for the foreseeable future.

Wrestling the Motor City Machine Guns is a dream come true for DIY

While MCMG should be the favorites in their match with DIY on SmackDown, the bout won't exactly be easy work for two of TNA's all-timers, as Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have been pushing for the match for some time now, as the “Blackheart” broke down in an interview with Battleground back in September.

“That’s the natural go to. Whether it’s our styles or our size, everyone seems to pair us and those guys together. They’ve influenced tag team wrestling for two decades now. We’ve taken stuff from them, concepts and ideas. I’ve never wrestled either one of them, in singles or tag, my entire career. It would be really cool to have that happen on a WWE stage for the first time,” Ciampa declared via 411 Mania.

“I know Johnny has a pretty good relationship with Shelley and has known him forever. I love those guys. He loves those guys. We see the same rumors that yall see. If we can get the tag division to a point where we have four, five, six different top acts at once, that’s when you’re in it. The more competition, the merrier. I welcome that. It elevates your game and forces you to elevate. I think the crowd will take to them extremely fast and well. I hope it happens. I probably want it to happen more than some of the fans.”

Theoretically, MCMG could have wrestled DIY in NXT, as the promotion has a working relationship with TNA, and the duo of Ciampa and Gargano are legends in Orlando. Instead, they now all get to work together in WWE, where they will hopefully have many, many matches for years to come. In the end, all's well that ends well.