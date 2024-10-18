After weeks and weeks of hints, anticipation, and not-so-subtle video packages, WWE has officially debut the Motor City Machine Guns… digitally.

That's right, after GM Nick Aldis announced to the wrestling world that he was going all-in on bringing a new tag team to SmackDown, with the duo set to debut in a match against Los Garza of Legado Del Fantasma, WWE decided to change things up just a little over an hour before the show with a two-minute video shared on social media and YouTube.

Debuting the dynamic duo of Chris Saben and Alex Shelley by their Motor City Machine Guns name, Aldis welcomed the duo, put them over, and announced that they would instead be working a three-team match on SmackDown instead of a traditional tag team match.

Granted, he made it seem like a benefit, as MCMG are now two wins away from a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, but turning a surprise match hyped up as a notable debut into a three-way, pre-announced match? After debuting the duo on social media, no less? Goodness, I get having a video package to go back to in order to explain why the match changed, but was this the best way to do it? Yeah, this feels like a major unforced error, even if the reach on the video will only impact roughly half of SmackDown‘s audience.

Jeff Jarrett explains what Motor City Machine Guns mean to TNA

With the Motor City Machine Guns officially heading to WWE, Jeff Jarrett spent some time on his My World podcast discussing what the tag team meant to TNA, their long-time home over two tenures.

“I’ve been excited to talk about this topic, because — if you’re a fan of wrestling, to hear these guys stories, and we’re going to get into it. But just kind of a correction right off the top: yes, I was responsible for bringing them in TNA. But they actually formed as a team for the first time I guess officially, it was in Japan. But they had instant chemistry, and that kind of morphed into [what they became],” Jarrett explained via 411 Mania.

“But man, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin were two guys that were — I’ll call them X Division super, super standouts. And so this topic is going to be fun to talk about, to kind of hear how they started, how they got together, and then the success. And really, when you look about the history of — I call it the TNA years, and I know we’re into some new TNA years. And I’m saying that before it became Impact Wrestling. How integral they were to, really, the X Division, and then to the tag division. Those guys, super talented man, super super talented.”

With three tag team title runs and 13 more singles reigns on their resume, MCMG might just be the most prolific duo in TNA history. While they will certainly be missed, it's nice to see them finally get their flowers on the national stage.