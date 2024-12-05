After the events of WWE Bad Blood, during which Moana 2 star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confronted Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes after they teamed, fans have been waiting for a follow-up. They may finally get their wish.

Fightful Select reports (Patreon subscription required) that The Rock and Rhodes filmed content during the Moana 2 premiere, explaining the latter's presence there. It was odd to see one of the Final Boss' rivals at the premiere of his latest kids' movie.

However, the context of the footage is unknown. WWE fans will have to wait and see what comes out of it. With Saturday Night's Main Event and the Royal Rumble coming up, expect more developments sooner rather than later.

Moana 2 has been a big hit for The Rock. He returns as Maui in the animated sequel. It opened during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, grossing a record-breaking $225 million worldwide, per Variety.

The Moana franchise will continue expanding. The Rock will also return for the forthcoming live-action remake of the first Moana movie. He will play Maui in the remake.

The Rock and Cody Rhodes' heated WWE feud

The Rock and Rhodes were entrenched in one of WWE's hottest feuds earlier in the year. Initially, The Rock returned and seemingly hinted at taking on then-Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. However, Rhodes won the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, earning a championship match of his choosing at WrestleMania.

In a shocking twist, Rhodes gave his match to The Rock on an episode of SmackDown. This upset the fans, resulting in the #WeWantCody movement and a pivot being made.

Ultimately, The Rock and Reigns of the Bloodline teamed in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania XL. They took on the team of Rhodes and Seth Rollins. If the Bloodline won, Rhodes' match against Reigns the following night would be competed under “Bloodline Rules.”

Unfortunately for the babyface team, that is what happened. The odds were stacked against Rhodes in his singles match against Reigns. He overcame the odds, despite interference from Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and The Rock, and defeated Reigns. He has held the Undisputed WWE Championship for over 200 days since.

But The Rock would later return to WWE at Bad Blood. After Reigns and Rhodes took down the new Bloodline's Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, the Final Boss came out to the entrance ramp. It was unclear who he was coming back for, and it now appears that Rhodes will be his focus whenever he comes back again.