In the lead-up to Bad Blood, WWE has unleashed CM Punk on the professional wrestling media landscape to talk all things Hell in a Cell, his return, and then some.

One question that, upon asking, felt rather incongruous with journalist pursuits but became increasingly interesting as the “Best in the World” started chatting came from KTSM, who wanted to know which members of NXT would be a good fit in a new Straight Edge Society. While Punk, ever the creative, noted he didn't want to simply redo his famous faction one-for-one, he did have some names in mind for a new group. The kicker? Some of them don't work for WWE… yet.

“You know, being somebody who likes to at least think I'm creative, I never want to do the same thing twice. Like I don't want to beat a dead horse, so it would have to be some sort of a variation on the Straight Edge Society. Maybe something a little bit similar, maybe named different,” CM Punk told KTSM.

“And everybody who would be a part of that isn't necessarily here as a hire yet. But in line with your question, I think the number one with a bullet to be with me in some form of a stable would be Oba; I think he's number one.”

Oh snap, is he talking about the Motor City Machine Guns, Chris Saban, and Alex Shelley, who, in this scenario, would, I guess, become the Second City Machine Guns? Or is he maybe instead referring to the Lucha Brothers, who likely won't be able to join WWE until 2025, if they end up making the jump at all? Was Punk supposed to mention outside talent in such a provocative way? Eh, probably not, but when fans catch onto the comments, their excitement and intrigue will only continue to grow and draw even more engagement to the promotion ahead of Bad Blood.

CM Punk wants Hell in a Cell to mean something

Discussing his Hell in a Cell match more plainly in conversation with O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson on No-Contest Wrestling, Punk noted that, after using the moniker for a PLE for years, he really wants the concept to mean something moving forward.

“I'm mentally prepared to where I know what I have to do. It's a high-pressure situation, and I feel like I have to deliver a classic, and I have to stay true to myself and my beliefs of what good wrestling is, and that Cell, that I feel like as a company, we've gotten away from for so long, where it just became a toy,” Punk explained via Fightful.

“‘We're going to have a pay-per-view, call it Hell in a Cell, and everyone is going to go inside and have matches.' In reality, that should be presented as the most dangerous and diabolical thing that any wrestler would ever want to do. As a business, capitalist country, you get away from it. I want to bring it back to what it's supposed to be. I don't want to have a Cell that needs a match; I want to have a match that needs a Cell. I feel me, and Drew have done that. There is no other way to settle this.”

Can Punk and Drew McIntyre #RestoreTheFeeling to Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood? Only time will tell, but considering the months of build-up and bad blood – lowercase – the duo have spilled in 2024, if anyone can do it, it's probably them.