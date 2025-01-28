Though he's been off of television since the RAW made the move from the USA Network to Netflix, the excitement for John Cena's retirement tour remains at an all-time high with the Royal Rumble rapidly approaching.

Fans are hypothesizing about who should retire “The Champ,” TNA Stars are demanding matches with “The Face That Runs the Place” in the Impact Zone, and legends of the sports are coming out to celebrate what Cena has meant to the business over the past 20 years.

Discussing what Cena means to the wrestling business and how this final year of his wrestling career could shake out, another man who famously rode off into the sunset in a major way, The Undertaker, explained on his Six Feet Under podcast what he expects from the retiring Superstar in 2025, which might be a bit different than others hope to see.

“I think it's going to be a great swan song year for him. It's going to be the, I think it'll be the equivalent to like they've done in the NBA when all those the legends kind of on their last year, and they get to go to all these different towns and get their flowers in each town,” Undertaker declared via Fightful.

“John Cena was a workhorse, huge star for a lot of years, and I think it's really cool the way they have this kind of laid out. They've got a certain amount of dates he's going to make. A certain amount of premium live events he's going to make, and it's going to give people a chance to, again, give him his flowers, give him his props, let him say goodbye. It's a cool way of doing it. I don't expect anything crazy. I think he's going to get some good wins. I think he's going to probably, you know, take some Ls. But I think overall, it's going to be great. It's going to be great for the WWE fan base because a lot of times guys will just announce their retirement, and that's it, yeah, or they come back, and then they retire again, and they come back and do it again.”

Alright, is Taker on the money? Will Cena perform far fewer matches than fans expect? Will he win some big matches but lose a few, too, putting over young, hungry stars as often, if not more so, than securing his own vindication against Superstars who he has a long-standing beef with? Or will he go out like a fighting hero, beating foe after foe on his way to one final defeat?

When Cena announced his career was coming to an end, fans knew his career was finite, with the number of matches left to wrestle potentially numbered in single digits, if not just a little bit more. How WWE decides to handle this run will likely define it; everyone could leave the affair looking better, or only a select few could reap the rewards of Cena's labor.