The Usos keep their record-breaking dreams alive at WWE Crown Jewel

The Usos are roughly a week away from becoming the longest-running tag team champions in WWF/WWE history. With 475 days and counting since they won the SmackDown Tag Team titles off of another familial due, Dominik and Rey Mysterio, all the way back in July of 2021, Jimmy and Jey are just eight days away from the record currently held by New Day according to Cagematch, with a match booked for the Crown Jewel fallout edition of SmackDown between the champs, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods to decide on the next title holders.

Unfortunately, for The Usos to overcome the New Day on SmackDown to become sole owners of the record, they first had to overcome The Brawling Brutes down their leader, Sheamus, on foreign soil to retain the straps in order to even have a chance at the record.

Working the match with a maybe broken wrist, Jey joined his brother – but curiously no Solo Sikoa or Sami Zayn – in the ring for a fast, hard-hitting bout that only these four men could deliver and produced more than a few massive pops that rivaled anything else on the show up to that point. And yet, in the end, no amount of power moves by Ridge Holland or joint manipulations by Butch could keep the Usos from their straps. The Bloodline secured their first of two victories on the show, and assuming Roman Reigns is able to unload on Logan Paul, Crown Jewel looks like basically every other “Premium Live Event” WWE has put on in 2022: a clean sweep for The Bloodline.