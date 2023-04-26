A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

In what has become an increasingly common occurrence over the past year, Vince McMahon and WWE as a whole have been sued by a disgruntled former writer for “alleged discrimination and retaliation” against a Black female writer for “offensively racist and stereotypical jargon” used in the scripts for Black wrestlers including Bianca Belair and Apollo Crews, according to a new lawsuit shared by Bloomberg.

In the report, written by Annelise Gilbert and Mike Leonard, the writer, Britney Abrahams, asserted that she complained about other writers suggesting lines for Belair like “Uh-Uh! Don’t make me take off my earrings and beat your a**! ” and for Crews to “speak with a ‘stereotypical and exaggerated Nigerian accent,'” which actually did make it to television during his 2021 angle with Commander Azeez.

Abrahams also discussed a Slack channel on which WWE writers would share potential pitches, with some truly shocking suggestions for frankly racist storylines for minority wrestlers like Mansoor.

“She was allegedly subject to a number of racist pitches after complaining,” Gilbert and Leonard wrote. “On a Slack thread that McMahon and his daughter Stephanie McMahon were included on, other writers suggested a Black male wrestler should dress in drag. Only when a White writer noted that doing so could “perpetuate harmful stereotypes that would offend viewers” was the pitch scrapped, she said.

“On another occasion, a writer allegedly proposed that a Muslim wrestler (Mansoor)’s secret in a script be that he was ‘behind the 9/11 attacks.'”

Fortunately for… well, everyone, WWE did not accuse Mansoor of any involvement in 9/11, which would have been incredibly wacky considering he was five years old at the time. Abrahams is “seeking reinstatement, damages, declaratory judgment, and an injunction restraining defendants from engaging in such unlawful conduct” in her suit against the company.