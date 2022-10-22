NJPW’s Hikuleo takes a shot at a certain OC WWE Superstar

NJPW goofed up when it comes to the Good Brothers. After agreeing to a handshake deal to keep the duo of Doc-now-Luke Gallows and “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson around through Wrestle Kingdom in January and even giving the latter the NEVER Open Weight Championship for his efforts, the company watched on in horror as they re-signed with WWE and then accepted a booking at Crown Jewel on the same day as Battle Autumn.

This, understandably, didn’t sit too well with Hikuleo, the younger brother of the Gorillas of Destiny, who was set to wrestle “Bright Lights” KA for the strap at that particular event. After sitting through a heelish video package explaining their absence from the show, Hikuleo released a statement of his own.

“You think you forgot about me?” Hikuleo asked rhetorically. “I’ve got a lot on my plate right now, but I can make time for you. What are you scared of, Karl Anderson? The second non-Japanese person to make the finals of the G1, scared of someone who’s just coming back from a learning excursion? The former multi-time IWGP Tag Team Champion, scared of someone who’s only had two title matches? Listen, you want to call yourself ‘bright lights’? Don’t forget who turned on those lights for you- New Japan did. And now you want to say those lights are brighter? You want to say your lights are brighter. Well, don’t turn your back on us. Don’t forget where you came from. Karl, you want to hide from me? I’ll find you, and when I do- I’ll knock all your lights out.”

Will Hikuleo eventually get a shot at Anderson’s strap despite being a member of WWE? Only time will tell, but at this point, your guess is about as good as Hikuleo’s.