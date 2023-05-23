After taking an absolute beatdown at the hands of Brock Lesnar in “The Sweetest Place on Earth,” Hershey, Pennsylvania, potentially breaking his arm in the process, Cody Rhodes refused conversations with almost every member of the RAW touring staff, with Adam Pearce getting kicked to the curb on multiple occasions.
The one lone exception? Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the former 14-time champion and the closest thing to a father figure left in Rhodes’ life.
Taking a seat next to “The American Nightmare,” Levesque explained to Rhodes that he knows why he kept refusing treatment from the medical staff.
“You’re afraid that if a doctor comes in here and looks at that, and tells you its broken, I’m not going to let you go to Night of Champions to face Brock Lesnar,” Levesque said.
Rhodes rose to his feet and looked the object of his AEW ire right in the eyes.
“Really? Over this?” Rhodes asked. “Over an arm? You subscribe to the same thing that I do, my legs are working just fine. My legs work, I can walk to the ring.”
“Come on, Cody, you don’t have to prove anything to anybody here. It’s not about how tough you are, it’s not; I watched you go to the ring with a torn pec against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell,” Levesque noted. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I don’t question for a second how tough you are, but this is different, alright? Think about that year you spent on the shelf; a year out of your career; a year out of your life.”
“I understand, right? That year, it was terrible, but do you know what’s far worse? What would happen to me if I ended up being a coward,” Rhodes said. “If I came back to Monday Night RAW a complete shadow of myself. If I didn’t go to Night of Champions and fight. And please, of all people, really? Let me ask you something, what would you do? What have you done? You fought! That’s what I’m going to do: I’m going to Night of Champions, and I’m going to fight Brock Lesnar.”
Welp, there you have it, folks; Rhodes is still shipping out to Saudi Arabia, still going to step in the ring, and still going to fight Brock Lesnar tooth and nail. Did they really need to do a fake arm injury angle, especially when Rhodes had a real pec tear last summer? I mean, probably not, but hey, I guess Rhodes needs to be injured to make his win over Lesnar mean something for.. some reason.
Brock Lesnar delivered a firey farewell promo on Cody Rhodes.
Cody Rhodes had a not-so-sweet trip to Hershey, Pennsylvania, for his final RAW before Night of Champions, as, before the show even went on the air, “The Beast Incarnate” decided to absolutely throttle his opponent in the backstage area, crushing his hand as Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick narrated the assault for the fans watching from home.
Taking the ring to celebrate his premature victory before Night of Champions, Lesnar addressed the crowd for the first time in a “planned” segment, instead of his typical MO of running out through the crowd and screaming at Rhodes after beating the crap out of him.
Fortunately – or unfortunately, depending on your perspective – the man who answered the call was none other than Rhodes, who walked down to the ring with a cast and icepacks on his arm – much to the dismay of Pearce and the medical staff – and proceeded to maintain his game face, even if it resulted in “The Beast” putting his arm into a Kimura lock, that, at least according to Graves, definitely resulted in a broken arm.
Though Lesnar left the floor of the Giant Center happy, assuming he’d have a light workload in Saudi Arabia, as it turns out, he instead guaranteed that when he and Rhodes step into the ring at Night of Champions, it will be for an all-out fight instead of a traditional wrestling match.