“You’re afraid that if a doctor comes in here and looks at that, and tells you its broken, I’m not going to let you go to Night of Champions to face Brock Lesnar,” Levesque said.

Rhodes rose to his feet and looked the object of his AEW ire right in the eyes.

“Really? Over this?” Rhodes asked. “Over an arm? You subscribe to the same thing that I do, my legs are working just fine. My legs work, I can walk to the ring.”

“Come on, Cody, you don’t have to prove anything to anybody here. It’s not about how tough you are, it’s not; I watched you go to the ring with a torn pec against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell,” Levesque noted. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I don’t question for a second how tough you are, but this is different, alright? Think about that year you spent on the shelf; a year out of your career; a year out of your life.”

“I understand, right? That year, it was terrible, but do you know what’s far worse? What would happen to me if I ended up being a coward,” Rhodes said. “If I came back to Monday Night RAW a complete shadow of myself. If I didn’t go to Night of Champions and fight. And please, of all people, really? Let me ask you something, what would you do? What have you done? You fought! That’s what I’m going to do: I’m going to Night of Champions, and I’m going to fight Brock Lesnar.”

Welp, there you have it, folks; Rhodes is still shipping out to Saudi Arabia, still going to step in the ring, and still going to fight Brock Lesnar tooth and nail. Did they really need to do a fake arm injury angle, especially when Rhodes had a real pec tear last summer? I mean, probably not, but hey, I guess Rhodes needs to be injured to make his win over Lesnar mean something for.. some reason.