Paul Heyman, Jake Paul differ on who will win at WWE Crown Jewel

When WWE announced that they were holding a press conference on Friday ahead of their Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia, fans knew that there would be some sort of interesting angle introduced by Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company to add to the spectacle of the affair, but few knew exactly what the 14-time champion had in store for the event, namely the introduction of Jake Paul into the main event picture ahead of his brother’s match against Roman Reigns.

Emerging from the back to add some brotherly backup against Reigns’ Bloodline, Jake left little to the imagination about who he expected to see leave Saudi Arabia as the champion.

“Assalamualaikum Saudi Arabia,” Logan Paul declared. “My brother’s bout to get this W tomorrow Inshallah. Inshallah, my brother will do the unthinkable and beat Roman Reigns, just like they said I wouldn’t beat Anderson Silva.” And guess what, Paul Heyman? You said it first. Remember when you lied to the WWE fans and said that Anderson would knock me out? Well, guess what, buddy? I exterminated ‘The Spider,’ and that’s what my brother’s gonna do tomorrow against Roam Reigns.”

Now granted, this isn’t the first time Jake has stood up for Logan ahead of his big event match, but this was by far the biggest physical development to the story, especially since he will be spending his Saturday in the corner for the third match of his brother’s career. Should Reigns be concerned? According to Heyman, who was called out by Paul in his rant, the answer is a firm no, as outsiders seldom overcome insiders in professional wrestling.

Heyman claps back at Paul’s assertion about the WWE Universal Champion.

Speaking about his ward ahead of Crown Jewel on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves and his new co-host Kevin Patrick, Heyman gave his opinion on how Crown Jewel‘s main event will go down and even gave the fans at home a little wrestling history lesson for good measure too.

“Well, what you can expect is the oldest trick in the book,” Heyman said. “What outsiders do to insiders in this business. Ask Corey, ask Kevin, what would Roman Reigns’ father Sika and his uncle Afa or any of the Polynesians that ruled this industry for so many years, what would they do to an outsider? What did Afa and Sika do to these NFL football players from San Francisco or from Oakland that used to come into the gym during the offseason to go, I can be a pro wrestler. And then they get in there with Afa and Sika and the next thing you know you have an NFL player who spends the offseason with his ankle in a cast because his ankle got snapped by Afa or Sika. Or these NHL tough guys that would come in with their hockey sticks that would be shoved in a most uncomfortable place. And then they would sit there and go home and have to pull it out and my God what happened. ‘I brought my hocket stick and I thought these wrestling guys are what you think about wrestling guys.’ How many tough men of the year or bouncers of the decade came in going ‘I’m 6-foot-3, I’m 300 pounds, I can wrestle’ and then Afa and Sika take them down to the mat and rub their nose and break their face and separate their shoulder and separate ligament from bone and tendon and rip up tendons. And oh my god, what, the legendary story of Hero Metsua and Dookie Mukha training Hulk Hogan and breaking his leg in his first attempt to become a pro wrestler. That’s what happens to outsiders by the hands of insiders in this industry.”

“So Logan Paul’s training with HBK Shawn Michaels, which means okay, he’s bringing Sweet Chin Music, he’s going to do a kip-up, he’s going to be even more flamboyant, and he’s gonna be bouncing off the ropes using momentum and speed and there is a thing in boxing, you know, speed kills, so speed is going to be very seductive to Logan Paul, and the Tribal Chief is gonna stand his ground. And the Tribal Chief is gonna look for an opening. And the Tribal Chief is gonna entertain the people in Riyadh, watching what happens in Riyadh and he’s gonna give you a show; a show no other sports entertainer can give you, because he is your Tribal Chief, because he is the Head of the Table, because he is the greatest sports entertainer and face on the planet today and of all time. And then he’s gonna decide it’s time to go home. ‘I wanna get on the jet, I’m hungry. This 265-pound bada– Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Samoan wants to eat dinner.’ And he’s gonna smash Logan Paul, bad. Fugly. And he’s gonna put a beating on Logan Paul and he’s going to show the world that Anderson “The Spider” Silva may have been the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, and can’t step into the boxing ring with Jake Paul, but Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time here. And Logan Paul can’t handle Roman Reigns, and that will be demonstrated by that insider against the outsider this Saturday, November 5th, from Riyadh, at WWE Crown Jewel.”

Welp, you have to give it to Heyman; he really likes to talk and is darn good at it too. While fans probably weren’t expecting to be schooled on cross-sport extracurricular activities of the Wild Samoans, Heyman brought it all together in the end, and needless to say, it sounds like things aren’t looking too good for Paul, according to the best manager in the WWE, Paul Heyman.