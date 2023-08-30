After wishing farewell to Bray Wyatt on social media like many of her fellow WWE Superstars, Becky Lynch wore a special armband down to the ring on RAW to celebrate her fallen friend's memory before beating the you-know-what out of Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark in the (presumably) penultimate match of this six months-spanning feud.

Holding up the band as the show went off the air, fans in Memphis and around the world applauded Lynch for showing some additional love to the 36-year-old future WWE Hall of Famer, but fortunately for fans of both performers, it didn't stop there.

No, once the cameras turned off and USA Network started playing reruns of Killing It, Lynch decided to keep her lovefest going and shared a story with fans in Jerry “The King” Lawler country about just how generous the former Universal Champion was with his knowledge and time, even if he had a match of his own to worry about.

“I feel like I want to come out here and talk to you people and thank you so much, you've been an awesome crowd all night. I wanted to tell you all a little story about when I first came up here, it was my first tables match. It was my first title defense on a Pay-Per-View and it was a tables match and I'd just won the SmackDown Women's Championship and I had no idea how to pull out a table. I had no idea how to set a table up and we may make it look easy but it's not easy. And when you're a 125-pound woman, it's pretty heavy,” Beck Lynch told the crowd in Memphis, Tennessee.

“And so I had no idea how to do this but nobody even thought about it except Windham, except Bray Wyatt. And he came up to me and he said, ‘Do you have any idea how to set up a table?' And I said no, I have no clue, I don't know how to do a tables match, I didn't want to do it and he said, ‘Come with me' and he took me under his arm and he brought me up to the ring and he showed me everything I needed to do and this was on a live event and at the Pay-Per-View, at TLC, even though he had a match, he was busy, he spent the whole afternoon helping me and showing me and that was the kind of person that Windham was. And that night, I went crashing through the table but tonight I sent two dopes crashing through the table, so this one's for Windham. Thank you guys so much, you much, you've been awesome, we love you Windham!”

As stories continue to pour in about not just Bray Wyatt the wrestler but Bryan Wyatt the man, it's clear sports entertainment didn't just lose a luminary genius who looked at the sport in a way few had before him but also a genuinely good person who was incredibly popular not just with fans but also with his peers. RIP to a performer gone too soon.

Road Dogg still doesn't understand this Becky Lynch SummerSlam reaction.

When Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were booked for a three-way match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2018 against then-champion Carmela, it created one of the most memorable moments in “The Man's” career when, after having her Dis-Arm-Her hold turned into a pinning predicament by “The Queen,” she decided to absolutely unload on the new champion in a decision WWE called an “assault” in their official video of the interaction.

While the crowd at the time absolutely loved the post-match goings on, and the angle has aged incredibly well in hindsight, one person who still doesn't get it is Road Dogg, who confessed he still doesn't get the reaction on his Oh… You Didn't Know? podcast.

“The idea was that Charlotte came in and weaseled her way in and won the title, and kind of stole it from [Becky]. Becky had a title match. So, why — and that’s just where maybe I’m older and I don’t understand, but you don’t just get handed crap around here. So to me, the whole thing was, I thought the fans were wrong. You’re cheering the wrong person here because — what if the Bad News Bears were shaking hands with the team, or whoever, your baseball-playing son is shaking hands saying, good game, good game or your softball-playing daughter, good game, good game and the team that loses just beats the crap out of the person. Do you pop for that, or do you go, ‘Oh my god, what are you doing? That’s horrible sportsmanship.’ That’s what Becky did, and people loved it. It let me know then, like, oh okay. There’s no goodness left at all [laughs]. It’s all Twitter, the world is Twitter. The world is Twitter now,” Road Dogg said via Fightful.

“This is still my stance and I’ll have this conversation with anybody, and maybe I’m wrong, but it’s my belief. Becky was the heel with every move she made, but the crowd ate it up. Yeah, we predicted that they would pop for Becky [at SummerSlam] because Becky’s star was rising. I thought, ‘Well surely they’re going to see that Becky is just a spoiled sport here.’ She lost. I’m sorry, you lost, and then because you lost, you beat me up. You beat up your friend. I can sit here and talk all night about how she should be the heel in this story, but because of society and how the culture is, and I would say wrestling Twitter, which leads the conversation a lot of times.”

Why, Rod Dogg asked, did the crowd pop for Lynch beating up Flair? Well, the answer is simple, really: the SummerSlam crowd liked Becky Lynch and didn't like – or at least didn't like as much – Charlotte Flair. Case closed.