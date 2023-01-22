After going through a whirlwind of emotions on SmackDown, from arriving with the Bloodline to being kicked out of Roman Reigns’ locker room by the “Tribal Cheif” and Paul Heyman, to being invited back into the group but not to the contract signing only to emerge from the back too late to stop Kevin Owens from messing everything up, Sami Zayn is understandably in a weird spot within the WWE Universe.

Still technically The Honorary Uce, with Jey Uso finally coming around to him at WarGames 2022 no less, Reigns and Heyman appear dangerously close to kicking Zayn out of the family once and for all, with “The Underdog from the Underground” having to fight for his spot in the faction in “Tribal Court.”

… what the heck you might ask, is “Tribal Court?” Well, WWE provided an answer on their website that… sort of clears things up.

Weeks of tumultuousness and questionable decision making has caused dissension in The Bloodline. A wild Royal Rumble contract signing between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, left The Bloodline wiped out in the ring and Sami Zayn holding the contract. Now, The Head of The Table and The Undisputed Universal Champion has decided to hold a Tribal Court and put Sami Zayn on trial for his recent actions. What will the final verdict be on The Honorary Uce? Tune into Raw XXX on Monday on USA to find out!

So… yeah, Zayn is going to court on the 30th Anniversary of RAW, which is a very OG RAW thing to do, and it’s impossible to really know what’s going to come out of it. That’s certainly… something.