Matt Riddle is one of the most modelable stars in the WWE Universe; he can work up and down a card with ease, work tag or singles matches, and even looks fully at home providing nothing more than some comedic relief, as he’s proven multiple times over including his current gimmick asking performers to “bang on his bong” while wearing a set of bongos around his beck. Initially striking gold with Randy Orton as the tag team RK-Bro, Riddle has been floating a bit since “The Viper” went on the shelf, fighting for his friend’s honor against Roman Reigns and then feuding with fellow The Shield member, Seth Rollins, serving has his two biggest angles of 2022.

Fortunately, Riddle seems like the type of dude who is just fine floating downstream without a care in the world, so, in theory, that should be just fine with him.

But alas, Riddle has unfortunately reached choppy waters in his journey, as, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam, the real reason why the former MMA star has been off of television isn’t because of a brutal attack by Solo Sikoa but instead because he’s failed another drug test – his second since just before SummerSlam – and thus must go to Fed-mandated rehab as a result.

Over the summer, WWE had originally planned for Matt Riddle to have a match at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins, but that match was pushed back to Clash at the Castle. It was reported at the time that the reason for the change was due to a new “creative direction.” Sources have told me that the reason for pushing back the match was because Matt Riddle failed a drug test leading up to SummerSlam, this was also the last test under Vince McMahon’s regime. With Vince no longer in charge, a “new creative direction” was taken regarding Riddle, and his big match against Rollins was postponed until Clash at the Castle. Additionally, I was told that the company informed Riddle at the time that another failed drug test would result in a “rehab or fired” situation similar to what happened with Jeff Hardy previously. This leads us to Matt Riddle’s most recent “six week” television write off. I was able to confirm that the reason that WWE wrote Riddle of TV is because he has failed another drug test and will be sent to rehab. The belief going around is that he has already entered treatment, or will be going in soon as most programs run for 30 days and he would need to be finished in time for his return in six weeks. I asked for clarification on what exactly came up on the failed test, but it should be noted that WWE no longer tests for marijuana.

Though losing Riddle shouldn’t be too much of a burden for WWE from a storytelling standpoint, save for Elias, who was somewhat reluctantly trying to work with him in the pursuit of the RAW Tag Team Titles, getting “The Original Bro” back in the ring clean should be the priority.

Matt Riddle discussed what it would take from WWE for him to quit weed.

While Riddle has been going strong in WWE since making his debut in 2018, he was asked by Vice News not too long before making the jump from New Japan Pro Wrestling to “The Big Show” what it would take for him to quick his favorite illicit substance to sign with the company then-ran by Vince McMahon. Would Riddle ever give up pot if it meant elevating his career to new heights, or did “The Original Bro” want to do things his way and, thus, would only sign if the conditions were right for him? Fortunately, Sportskeeda transcribed the conversation four years ago and the answer, in hindsight, is fascinating.

“If the money was right with [WWE] and they said you have to quit smoking, I’d quit smoking,” Riddlle said. “If New Japan was down, I wouldn’t bring weed to Japan—I’m not an idiot. I know [the Japanese] drink, so I’d still enjoy myself. Honestly, right now I make six figures. I make my own merch. I’m the main or co-main event of every show I’m on. I get to be me and I get to wrestle like I want to. Can they promise me that? If not, why would I go to WWE to probably make less money and be gone more? By the time they do pick me up, if they decide to, I’ll be worth so much more.”

Fortunately for Riddle, he did earn that big-money deal from WWE and has become one of the more successful superstars in the company under Mr. McMahon and now under his son-in-law Paul “Triple H” Levesque. For his sake, let’s hope he can keep it.