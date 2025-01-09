After his main event on the premiere episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix, CM Punk caught up with Kieran Culkin, best known for starring in Succession.

Fans previously captured videos of the two talking after the match. However, WWE released an official clip where their conversation can be heard.

Culkin reveals himself to be a “massive fan” of Punk, who asks him, “Did you just win an award?”

In fact, Culkin was fresh off a Golden Globe win for his performance in Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain. “Last night, I won a Golden Globe,” Culkin said to Punk. “This is how I celebrate.”

Punk then replied, “I won, too!” Before leaving, Culkin patted him on the shoulder, smiling while saying, “I saw that!”

Both of the Culkin brothers (Kieran and Macaulay) were at WWE Monday Night RAW's premiere on Netflix and watched CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins. Macaulay was shown during the broadcast, garnering a loud response from the Los Angeles crowd.

What did CM Punk do on WWE's RAW premiere on Netflix?

In the main event of RAW's premiere episode on Netflix, Punk faced Seth Rollins. This was the first match in their heated feud — which was preceded by several promos.

While Rollins dominated most of the match, Punk ultimately came out on top. They swapped signature moves and hit each other with everything they had.

Punk was able to hit two consecutive Go to Sleeps on Rollins to get the pin. Both men were exhausted after the match, leaving it all in the ring.

Where their feud goes from here remains unclear. Will WWE run back that match soon? Or will they wait until closer to WrestleMania?

Punk is also coming off a similarly heated feud with Drew McIntyre. Their feud dominated 2024, and they had a trilogy of matches from August to October. It culminated with a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood.

This is only Punk's second rivalry since rejoining WWE in 2023. He returned at the Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, which elicited a negative response from Rollins. Their feud was inevitable, and it has finally come to fruition.

It started developing when Punk first faced McIntyre at SummerSlam. Rollins was the special guest referee. Despite his feelings towards Punk, Rollins tried to call the match down the middle. Ultimately, Punk lost because he got distracted by Rollins wearing the bracelet with his wife and dog's name on it.