A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After what felt like a lifetime of will they, won’t they, Rey Mysterio finally put his future into his own hands by knocking his son to the ground with a well-placed fist to the face.

Needless to say, the prospect of watching Mysterio fight Mysterio for the first time ever at WrestleMania 39 is about as exciting as it gets, as WWE has been keeping the duo connected for months despite it putting the storylines of both performers effectively on hold, but the really interesting part if how Rey has effectively set aside his code in order to teach Dominik a lesson in respect.

Taking to Twitter to comment on his decisions on SmackDown, Rey let it be known that while he loves his son, he isn’t going to let him disrespect his wife or daughter.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Every man has his limits…Don’t forget, she’s not only your mother, but my wife,” Mysterio said. “There are limits to everything in life and your son of mine has crossed one of the most important ones!! Respect your mother and sister… See you at WrestleMania.”

Is the soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer going to teach Dominik an important message about respect at WrestleMania 39? or will the younger Mysterio finally step out of his father’s shadow and get to become the man he wants to be in WWE, for better or worse? After months of anticipation, fans will get to find out how Paul “Triple H” Levesque chooses to handle the match and how its results will affect both men’s futures moving forward.