A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After watching from the sidelines as the rest of his The Judgement Day faction-members, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley, got their moments in the sun at WrestleMania 39, Damian Priest has finally been afforded his own chance to shine when he wrestles none other than Bad Bunny, his former tag team partner at Backlash.

Discussing what Backlash means to the members of The Judgement Day in a WWE digital exclusive, Ripley noted that she couldn’t be more proud of Priest, as he deserves this moment after being such a good friend in April.

“So when it came to WrestleMania 39, Damian Priest didn’t have a match,” Rhea Ripley said. “Dom had a match, Finn had a match, I had a match, he was still there, like, supporting us and helping us throughout the day, being what a true family member should be, you know? Like just being overall supportive and happy for us. Today, here in San Juan for Backlash, this is, this is gonna be Priest’s WrestleMania. I’m so extremely happy for him, I can only imagine how excited he is to be out here taking on Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight out of all matches, Bunny is definitely going to get cooked.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

You have to give it to Ripley, her assessment is dead-on; after being looked at as muscle due to the spotlights placed on Ripley, Mysterio, and Balor over the last year, Priest gets to have his moment in front of his friends and family, even if he doesn’t secure the win in the end.