Rhea Ripley has been a professional wrestler for a decade.
Since officially making her debut for RCW in South Australia, Australia, back in 2013, Ripley has become champion five times over in the WWE Universe, winning the NXT UK Women's Championship, the NXT Women's Championship, the Women's Tag Team Championships with Nikki ASH and both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship on the way to a spot on the Triple Crown list. Despite her age, few have done as much in their entire careers as Ripley has since 2018, with a major spot on the WrestleMania 40 card locked up, it's clear she's just warming up to all the possibilities at her disposal.
So naturally, when Ripley was asked by Logan Paul on his ImPaulsive show which names are on her Women's Mount Rushmore, it's not too surprising that the “Eradicator” put one name above all others on her list.
“Oh man, I’ve got to put Mami on it. I got to. Then I don’t know. I’d probably go Bianca, love Bianca. Probably Becky. Right now, we got beef, but I’d go Becky. And my archnemesis Charlotte, probably,” Rhea Ripley told Logan Paul via WrestleZone.
“There’s a lot. There’s a lot. Everyone is working so extremely hard, and they’re hitting different parts of this business. Bianca is always one that I look at because she not only rocks up every single week to TV and does what she needs to do and absolutely knocks it out of the park, but she also does everything behind the scenes, too. She’s going to all the media events, she’s doing all these interviews, she’s just a very fantastic businesswoman, and she’s probably the perfect person for it as well because she’s so well-spoken and she’s so polite and smart. So I would go Bianca. I wish I could articulate things the way she does. I’m not too good with the words.”
While it's nice to see that Ripley did give a few of her coworkers their shine, even if she didn't go back very far to pick her favorites, in the end, it's safe to say all four of her picks will eventually see their names etched forever in the WWE Hall of Fame due to their accomplishments within the promotion. Still, good on Ripley for knowing she's one of the best in the game and being confident enough to say it on ImPaulsive, as when you're in the middle of WrestleMania seasons, posturing is half of the battle.
Rhea Ripley is proud of Dominik Mysterio's efforts against Gunther.
Elsewhere in her appearance on ImPaulsive with Logan Paul, Rhea Ripley discussed the development of her partner in crime and Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio, who went from a nepo baby afterthought to one of the most over heels in all of professional wrestling. After spending the better part of two years working together in the WWE Universe, Ripley hopes to see Mysterio get his chance to shine in the not-too-distant future.
“I want to see it too. I mean, he’s been working so hard for so long. People don’t understand how much he actually does for the company. He’s on every single show pretty much all the time, he’s always traveling, always grinding, always having matches. He’s the person in the company that gets the most heat every time he goes out there. He can’t speak at all, and he cut a promo, which is so impressive because it’s one, terrifying, two, he never gets the chance to really practice because people just boo him out the building,” Rhea Ripley said via WrestleZone.
“But I hope soon, I really do. He had that match with Gunther. I mean, he didn’t win, but it was a fantastic match, and he was resilient the whole time. He overcame so much. I think that really made people look at him and focus on him in a different sort of way, a different light, where he can play with the top guys in the company.”
Is there a world where Mysterio challenges his father's championship record within the WWE Universe, which currently stands at 14? I mean, maybe as he's already at three at the age of 26, but in the end, “Dirty” Dom can be talked about on his own merits within the WWE Universe, which felt impossible when he was still trying to be a babyface alongside his father and Edge two years ago. Give him 30 more years in the business, and who knows, maybe there will be two Mysterios in the WWE Hall of Fame, and an 80-year-old Rey will give his son a fantastic introduction like Konnan did for him.
Rhea Ripley on her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio (via IMPAULSIVE): pic.twitter.com/vmSEz2vuwD
— Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) March 26, 2024