Published November 15, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

With Survivor Series officially less than two weeks away, Rhea Ripley is set to pull double duty in the WWE Universe, as the enforcer of Judgement Day will all but surely back up her faction-mate Finn Balor in his one-on-one grudge match against fellow former Bullet Club leader A.J. Styles before taking part in the female WarGames match as the fifth and final member of Team Damage CTRL with Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross.

That’s right, after her new rival, Mia Yim, decided to spurn an invitation from Bayley and Co to fill the final spot in their team, choosing instead to wrestle alongside Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and a fifth mystery member, Ripley explicitly sought out Damage CTRL to offer her services for the match – an offer the quartet agreed to.

While Ripley got her first taste of Yim as a scrapper later on the same episode of RAW, as both came out during the main event match between Balor and Seth Rollins for the United States Championship and went on to brawl on the outside as “The Visionary” secured the ring before being beaten down by a Money in the Bank-less Austin Theory beat him to a pulp, the duo haven’t wrestled against each other since all the way back in 2019, when the duo took part in the NXT Halloween Costume Rumble. Since then, their six subsequent matches came on the same side of the vs. symbol, either as a two-on-two tag team or as part of trios matches.

Will Ripley be able to best Yim now that they’re enemies? Only time will tell, but it will certainly be fascinating to see.