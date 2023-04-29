A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

When Ricochet and Braun Strowman started tag teaming together on SmackDown, it was unusual. Sure, WWE has thrown tag teams together in the past, and, weirdly enough, Ricochet and Strowman even sort of look similar with their long beards/no hair combos, but stylistically, the former is one of the most physically gifted high flyers in the game right now, whereas the latter is a prototypical big man who moves slow, hits hard and seldom loses cleanly in order to maintain his mystique.

And yet, despite talking some serious smack about high-flyers following his win at Crown Jewel, with Ricochet clapping back in a major way, the duo have become a very effective team, with a finisher, the Skyscraper Senton, that literally sees the former Prince Puma climb up onto his friend’s shoulder in order to drop down on an opposing performer for the win. Discussing how they came together on the most recent edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Ricochet noted that while he and Strowman can bicker like an old married couple, they love each other nonetheless.

“Braun and I, we’ve always had banter like that back and forth,” Ricochet said via Wrestling News. “I think his tweet is just, you know, Braun loves to stir the pot. He loves to get reactions and rises out of people. He just loves it. It is funny because I think the backstage locker room cared a lot less about what he was saying then some of the people, like, the fans were tweeting me all this stuff. It’s like, you guys have no idea. I was probably sitting next to Braun when he was tweeting it. We just think, ‘Oh, that’s just Braun. That’s just our guy. That’s just our dude.’ He loves to stir the pot and get rises out of people and when people start to rise and they do it, he’s like, ‘Got them.’ He loves it.”

Will Strowman and Ricochet stick together as a tag team? In the short term, yes, they are scheduled to be selected as a tag team on Day 2 of the WWE Draft, but after that, it’s impossible to know, as nothing’s more entertaining than watching a tag team break up and go to war.

Ricochet comments on his run with the Intercontinental Championship.

Elsewhere in his appearance on Out of Character, Ricochet was asked about his run with the Intercontinental Championship, which ultimately came to an end last summer when he lost the belt to Gunther. Unsurprisingly, Ricochet is proud of his efforts.

“I felt great. To even be part of the lineage that is the Intercontinental Championship is great,” Ricochet said via Fightful. “To be able to etch your name in that history is amazing. I’m still fairly new here, compared to a lot of the people who have been here for a decade plus. I think there is still more time to grow and more time to have those opportunities. With what I’ve had already, I was pretty happy with it. If you dwell on the negatives, that’s how you’re going to feel about it. I don’t look at anything negatively, really, ever, anymore. I feel, what we were able to do and what I was able to do, and even after, it was Sami Zayn to me and now Gunther, it’s been good. Anything I can do to add positive connotation to any title, any aspect of wrestling in general, I’m happy with it. I was pretty happy with my run.”

Asked by Satton if he “left any meat on the bone” during his title run, Ricochet admitted that while he’s happy with his reign, there’s always room to do more and add even more championship moments to his resume.

“Obviously, when you’re a champion or in the company in general, you want to be in those positions and want to have as much as possible because that’s what we do it for. If it happens again and there is an opportunity, I’m going to jump on it and make the most of it. For what we did at the time, I think it was good, especially because it jumped right into Gunther, who has done what he’s done with it. more time would have been great, but what I was able to do, I was pretty happy with it. There is still so much room for more.”

Will Ricochet get another shot at the IC Title at some point down the line? That frankly depends on whether he stays on SmackDown or joins “The Ring General” on RAW moving forward. But either way, it feels far more likely that Ricochet and his partner in crime, Strowman, will earn a shot at the Tag Team Titles, whether they remain unified with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens or they get split up a la the World Championships.