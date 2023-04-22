A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After securing a win over the Viking Raiders on Smackdown, Ricochet was feeling pretty good as he attempted to chase down his tag team partner, Braun Strowman, backstage. Still, that didn’t stop the high-flying “One And Only” from taking a moment to address the match with Megan Morant for a digital exclusive segment.

“You know me, I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t sweet, especially, like you said, after what happened last week, them attacking us backstage, I won’t be lying; it felt good to get that W,” Ricochet told Morant. “Especially with Braun, I was trying to catch up with him now. But I can go ahead and speak for the both of us when I say it felt great. Apparently, he and I have been doing something right because we have obviously put a target on our backs, doing something to provoke them to attack us backstage, so apparently, we are doing something right and headed in the right direction. Especially after tonight, after we put those guys away. I think we are more in the direction of the tag team titles, so win, lose, or draw, whatever happens at Backlash, I just want everyone to know that Braun and myself, we’re looking at you.”

Touching, right? Well, that wasn’t the only time Ricochet would address his match against the Raiders, as after living through a ridiculously botched spot where Strowman lifted up his tag team partner and tossed him into… no one in particular, the man formerly known as Prince Puma took to Twitter to poke fun at the elephant in the room.

“Y’all know he just be throwing me,” Ricochet noted to his fans.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Y’all know he just be throwing me 🤷🏽‍♂️😅 https://t.co/aIOaZ9A3oi — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) April 22, 2023

Never change, Ricochet, never change.