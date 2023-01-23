Ricochet is one of the most talkative wrestlers on the WWE roster. Never one to turn down an interview request, the high-flying former Prince Puma seemingly hangs out after SmackDown each week, looking for someone like Megan Morant or Cathy Kelley to ask him questions and is surprisingly forthcoming about pretty much anything, from his personal goals to his personal feelings about other wrestlers he does or doesn’t like.

One of those wrestlers he was asked about was GUNTHER, arguably his biggest rival of the 2022 calendar year, and the man who took away Ricochet’s Intercontinental Championship over the summer. While the duo obviously don’t like each other much in the ring, as they’ve been going at it for months now in various different configurations, outside of the ring, their interactions couldn’t be any more different. That’s right, in an interview with Stephanie Chase, Ricochet was incredibly complimentary of GUNTHER both outside of the ring and in it.

“I’ve obviously known him for a long time now, and he’s always been great to work with,” Ricochet said via Fightful. “He still is, he’s a great fella, a great human. Except when he gets in the ring. He gets in the ring and he totally changes, he starts chopping me and it really hurts [laughs]. I do enjoy those matches with the Gunthers, Sheamus’, Bobby Lashleys, the more physical altercations. I do enjoy those. I don’t know if I enjoy more like that or like Santos (Escobar), Humberto (Carrillo), or something like that because they’re so different and I like the aspects of both of them. I like the physicality and the brutalness of Sheamus and Gunther, but I like the speed and technique and skills of the other matches. It’s hard to pick which one you like more because, as an artist, you just want to create, and anytime you get an opportunity to create something, it’s wonderful. I enjoy them, you have to be a little crazy to like it, but when you’re out there and the adrenaline is going and it’s a battle, two guys battling, you have to be a little crazy.”

While Ricochet isn’t the biggest, tallest, or strongest performer in WWE, his ability to sell offense for bigger foes – in addition to getting in high-flying spots of his own – makes him one of the most entertaining in-ring performers under The Feds’s umbrella right now. Even if it doesn’t lead to a run with the WWE or Universal Championship, it’s safe to say whenever Ricochet is in the ring, fans are in for a show, as Michael Cole likes to point out on commentary.

Ricochet doesn’t think WWE wrestlers care about their in-ring styles.

Elsewhere in his interview with Chase, Ricochet was asked to touch on his other supersized rival, Braun Strowman, who has surprisingly turned into his in-ring pal following a few shared run-ins with Imperium.

“Braun has been great,” Ricochet said. “I’ve known Braun ever since I’ve been in the WWE. He’s always been great, even now, he’s been coming out to help me with Imperium or Hit Row, and I’ve helped him. That’s going great. It’s especially great when you and somebody like Braun Strowman to be on the same page. It’s always nice to have a monster in your pocket, just in case. Things have been great. If he and I can start to get closer and become together as a tag team, it could be dangerous.”

Asked about the different in-ring styles and how they come into play in professional wrestling, Ricochet shot down the suggestion that wrestlers really care too much about that sort of thing, especially in the locker room.

“I think the internet talks more about it than the wrestlers do,” Ricochet concluded. “The internet cares more about it than the wrestlers do. For the most part, everyone backstage, they just want to make something together and want to make a work of art for you guys. I don’t think anyone really cares (about) a style of anyone else. If you hear it, it’s usually more of the internet than the locker room.”

Now granted, could Ricochet be engaging in some politicking in order to stay in Strowman’s good graces? Maybe a little bit, as Strowman did famously trash flippy wrestlers after his match with Omos at Crown Jewel, but it also seems pretty unlikely that the boys in the back are concerning themselves too much about who can do a Tope Suicida and who can’t – Top Dolla excluded. The real takeaway? An odd couple tag team of Ricochet and Strowman really would be dangerous, as the Miracle on 34th Street Fight clearly proves.