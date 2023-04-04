A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

For literally years, plural, WWE fans wanted nothing more than to see Roman Reigns wrestle Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the main event of WrestleMania. It was supposed to happen at WrestleMania 38, then it was supposed to happen at WrestleMania 39, and, in the minds of some fans, it’s now definitely going to happen at WrestleMania 40, when the two Superstars take part of the main event in The City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

So, since Rocky didn’t make his return in Hollywood, an outcome that would have been incredibly apropos due to his late-career nickname, was there ever a chance to see the duo duke it out at “The Showcase of the Immortals?” Well, as it turns out, Reigns had an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sports before the main event that now feels all the more relevant, considering the only surprise additions to the main event were Solo Sikoa, The Usos, Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa, again. When asked by Tony Khan’s least favorite journalist about how close a match between the two men came, Reigns admitted that such conversations are above his pay grade.

“I don’t really know that,” Reigns said. “That’s more of a Wiseman. Some of this stuff, I don’t necessarily want on my plate, so that’s why having a Special Counsel is so brilliant because we’re able to sift through the things, filter the things that I need to worry about, and the things that I don’t need to worry about. This weekend is a great example of that.”

Asked again a few moments later the very same question, because, you know, it’s incredibly relevant and very interesting, Reigns noted that he’s more of a performer than a matchmaker, with The Bloodline being his top priority.

“Not with me because I’m just so thoroughly tied into what I’m doing within the WWE,” he said. “That’s why you haven’t seen me in a movie. That’s why you haven’t seen me cameo in this or that. They’re available. I can do that stuff any time I want. But I’m so… and this, even with where I’m not on every loop, I’m not doing all the house shows, there’s particular shows that I do, but I’m never out. I’m always in. If I’m not producing, I’m directing. I’m always a part of it. I’m always thinking and grinding Bloodline. It never shuts off. So for me, it’s a built-in situation.”

Will fans ever actually witness their all-time dream match? Only time will tell, but the longer Reigns holds the title, the more fans will want to see “The Burma Bull” take on “The Head of the Table.”

Roman Reigns’ run isn’t slowing down any time soon.

Speaking with the assembled media after his shocking 35-minute victory over Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns was asked about his current run atop the card and let it be known that, while he’s accomplished a lot in his WWE career thus far, what with his streak of having not been pinned in four years and his near 1,000 day run with the Universal Championship, he feels he’s only in the early innings of his story, as he noted in an aside to Paul Heyman.

“What did you say earlier today?” Reigns asked. “We’re in the third inning? If this is baseball, we’re just in the third inning. There is so much left to do. We said it for a long time, we’re just scratching the surface. I told y’all, it had to be a month after we came back in 2020 after SummerSlam, we’re going to change the whole game. We’re not going to follow suit, we’re not going to run it like TikTok and YouTube shorts, we’re going to expand you people and up your attention span. You’re gonna have to pay attention for longer than 20 seconds y’all, because that’s what we’re doing. We’re out here making filet mignon. This isn’t McDonald’s or Burger King. It’s not fast food. We’re giving you the good stuff. I meant it, and I kept my word.”

Jeez, by Heyman’s logic, that would mean Reigns will be champion until at least WrestleMania 45, maybe even longer, if there are extra innings. While it would be pretty wild to see Reigns extend his streak into the 2,500-3,000 day range, as that has truly never been done, it would probably be a good idea to have at least one of the straps exchange hands, as that would be a long time to have an Undisputed Champion who only works a dozen or so matches per year.