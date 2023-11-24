After vowing to go it alone against the LWO, Santos Escobar may actually have some serious help in his corner at Survivor Series.

When Santos Escobar announced to the WWE Universe that he was finished with Rey Mysterio for the unforgivable sin of… also being friends with Carlito, it shook up the top of the SmackDown roster.

While sure, making new friends can shake things up inside a faction, with someone occasionally having to become the odd man out if the chemistry really doesn't work, but did anyone really expect Escobar, a 39-year-old man, to wish for his Hall of Fame former friend a fate of amputation for wanting to bring Carlito into the LWO fold?

Either way, when Escobar takes the ring against the son of Carlos Colon at Survivor Series, he probably won't be alone, as, according to Dave Meltzer on his Wrestling Observer Radio, the “Emperor of Lucha Libre” may not be going into the feud alone, as he very well may have a pair of former Lotharios by his side in Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

“Regarding the LWO split, the original idea was for Wilde & Del Toro to stay with Escobar and feud with Rey & Carlito & a third person. From TV that would make sense to be Dragon Lee, as the idea of Lee being the guy they are hoping can be a future Mysterio-style flying so aligning them doing the endorsement thing would make sense.”

“The Garzas are the ones who are scheduled at this point to replace Wilde & Del Toro on the Escobar side. There’s speculation of (Elektra) Lopez, who was with Escobar in NXT, being on that side to feud with Vega but that is not at all confirmed.

Interesting stuff, right? You bet, but wait, it gets better, as Meltzer had even more to say on the subject, including how the dynamic duo of Garza and Carrillo could be used in the feud between the LWO and this new, shall we say, Wolfpack edition of the faction.

“The other matches have Gunther vs. The Miz for the IC title, Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark for the world women’s title and Carlito vs. Santos Escobar. The latter match should involve some sort of tipping of the hand regarding who will be on Escobar’s side in the upcoming feud with a group led by Rey Mysterio & Carlito. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo were planned for this at least as of the past week.”

So, after coming up to the main roster with the tag team component of Jaquine Wilde and Cruz Del Toro with Zelina Vega replacing Elektra Lopez in the LWO, could Escobar reform his old faction with Garza, Carrillo, and Lopez by his side? Based on Meltzer's reports, that seems to be the direction Paul “Triple H” Levesque wants to take things.

Santos Escobar is already going back on his solo declaration.

After going to war with Rey Mysterio for what felt like very little, injuring his left on the entrance ramp and forcing the WWE Hall of Famer to undergo surgery on his knee following a loss to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Santos Escobar was pulled to the side by Kayla Braxton to discuss what happened for a special SmackDown digital exclusive segment.

While Escobar had plenty to say about how shocked he was to have the crowd boo him when he was, in fact, right – at least in his own mind – the “Emperor of Lucha Libre” let it be known that he is ready to go it alone on SmackDown, which, considering Dave Meltzer's report, feels very disingenuous.

“Kayla, I’m a grown man,” said Escobar. “I say what I mean, and I mean what I say. And what I said was that I hope he never comes back,” Santos Escobar said via Cagematch.

“I’m disappointed. I’m disappointed in every single person in this Arena and at home. Did you hear that? They have the nerve to boo me, boo me. I was betrayed by all of them. I thought I had a family. Family is everything to me. I thought I had a family. They’re gone. I’m by myself from now on.”

Did Escobar know about the potential plan for the former Los Lotharios to join him in Chicago, maybe with or without Elektra Lopez by their side? Or was this simply a heel playing up his woe-is-me ways in order to justify his potential cheating ways in the not-too-distant future? Either way, whether the pairing ultimately happens this weekend or Triple H opts to take things in another direction in the short-term, it's safe to say Escobar's feud with Carlito and company isn't slowing down any time soon.