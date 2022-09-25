Sami Zayn is WWE’s official The Honorary Uce, and he doesn’t care who hears it.

That’s right, after working with The Bloodline in an unofficial capacity for months, Roman Reigns finally addressed Zayn’s status head-on, with a tense segment featuring Jey Uso tearing off the “Underdog From The Underground’s” Bloodline shirt only to be handed a “The Honorary Uce” shirt to take its place. Much like Solo Sikoa, who also acknowledge his Tribal Cheif in a very visible way, Zayn publically pledged his services to the “Head of the Table,” and can now operate as an official member of the faction, even if he isn’t technically a member of the Anoa’i family like some on Twitter keep pushing.

And yet, despite Zayn’s big moment, some members of the WWE Universe want to rain on THU’s parade; they want to call him soft, make fun of his eagerness, or *gasp* put a clown emoji over his face in a group photo.

But why? Do these members of the WWE Universe not like it when others are happy? Or could it be that they wished they were selected to become The Honorary Uce and are jealous of Zayn for securing the choice booking? You might have to ask A.J. Styles to find out, as “The Phenomenal One” threw some serious shade at Zayn on Twitter while presumably sipping on his “haterade.”

Man, people will do anything for a T-shirt these days… #pathetic https://t.co/IWXmfeTVAo — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) September 24, 2022

Goodness, making fun of a shirtless, bearded man for receiving a gift? That’s just cold.

Fortunately, Zayn saw the retweet and didn’t take it lying down. No, call it that good old-fashioned Honorary Uce confidence, but Zayn clapped back in a major way at the RAW Superstar.

“Roman Reigns GIFTED me the HONORARY UCE T-shirt (now available at WWE Shop & selling like crazy, from what I hear),” Zayn tweeted. “Disrespect the shirt = disrespect The Bloodline. Might just come to Raw on Monday to sort this out. Oh, and I don’t travel alone. Pack your bags uce (Solo Sikoa).”

Sick burn; Styles can talk that talk all he wants but The Bloodline aren’t brand specific, and they’ll roll through RAW if they feel so inclined to take care of family business, even if, again, Sami Anoa’i isn’t a thing.

Sami Zayn can’t get over his new status in WWE.

After officially securing his spot in The Bloodline, Meghan Morant of the SmackDown LowDown production team ran to the back to see if she could catch a word with Zayn and ask him what it was like to earn his shirt in the first segment of the show.