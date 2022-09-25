Editorials
WWE’s A.J. Styles takes a shot at The Honorary Uce
Sami Zayn is WWE’s official The Honorary Uce, and he doesn’t care who hears it.
That’s right, after working with The Bloodline in an unofficial capacity for months, Roman Reigns finally addressed Zayn’s status head-on, with a tense segment featuring Jey Uso tearing off the “Underdog From The Underground’s” Bloodline shirt only to be handed a “The Honorary Uce” shirt to take its place. Much like Solo Sikoa, who also acknowledge his Tribal Cheif in a very visible way, Zayn publically pledged his services to the “Head of the Table,” and can now operate as an official member of the faction, even if he isn’t technically a member of the Anoa’i family like some on Twitter keep pushing.
And yet, despite Zayn’s big moment, some members of the WWE Universe want to rain on THU’s parade; they want to call him soft, make fun of his eagerness, or *gasp* put a clown emoji over his face in a group photo.
But why? Do these members of the WWE Universe not like it when others are happy? Or could it be that they wished they were selected to become The Honorary Uce and are jealous of Zayn for securing the choice booking? You might have to ask A.J. Styles to find out, as “The Phenomenal One” threw some serious shade at Zayn on Twitter while presumably sipping on his “haterade.”
Man, people will do anything for a T-shirt these days… #pathetic https://t.co/IWXmfeTVAo
— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) September 24, 2022
Goodness, making fun of a shirtless, bearded man for receiving a gift? That’s just cold.
Fortunately, Zayn saw the retweet and didn’t take it lying down. No, call it that good old-fashioned Honorary Uce confidence, but Zayn clapped back in a major way at the RAW Superstar.
“Roman Reigns GIFTED me the HONORARY UCE T-shirt (now available at WWE Shop & selling like crazy, from what I hear),” Zayn tweeted. “Disrespect the shirt = disrespect The Bloodline. Might just come to Raw on Monday to sort this out. Oh, and I don’t travel alone. Pack your bags uce (Solo Sikoa).”
Roman Reigns GIFTED me the HONORARY UCE T-shirt (now available at @WWEShop & selling like crazy, from what I hear)
Disrespect the shirt = disrespect The Bloodline. Might just come to Raw on Monday to sort this out.
Oh, and I don’t travel alone.
Pack your bags uce. @WWESoloSikoa https://t.co/wBpvBU1sJd
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 25, 2022
Sami Zayn can’t get over his new status in WWE.
After officially securing his spot in The Bloodline, Meghan Morant of the SmackDown LowDown production team ran to the back to see if she could catch a word with Zayn and ask him what it was like to earn his shirt in the first segment of the show.
“Oh yeah, yeah, what a sense of humor on that one, huh?” Zayn responded. “Roman, oh my god, I’m not gonna lie, he had me. I did not feel too good out there actually for a moment. But then the, the elation that I felt, it’s almost hard to put into words. You know, people are accusing me of sucking up to The Bloodline or kissing up to Roman but it’s not that. These people don’t have any concept of the understanding of respect and I respect him. To see that respect reciprocated by let’s face it the goat, the guy carrying the industry right now is an amazing feeling but it’s not just about that. It’s not just about me. I feel like this is about something so much bigger, you know? It’s about family and I feel like, look I’m not technically Samoan right? I mean whatever.”
After asking Morant “what are you? White, just general white?” to which she replied Irish, Zayn jumped back into his expansive promo.
“Okay, so I’m an Arab, okay and I feel like I don’t know what it is, but I feel like there’s just a general understanding there, the Arabs and the Samoans, there’s like a, a synergy; they understand me and I understand them and I just feel like finally I have their back and I know now that they have mine.”
After that, generally unusual interaction, Morant then shifted her questioning to Solo Sikoa, who helped out Zayn when he needed it.
“Oh Solo,” Zayn remarked. “I love Solo, you know, because I’ve kind of taken him under my wing, and I feel like he senses that that’s coming from a place, a genuine place, I genuinely have his best interests at heart. And what happens when you actually care about someone? Lo and behold, they care about you! He actually senses that I care about him, he cares about me, he’s got my back, I’ve got his back, so yeah, next week, he and I will take on Madcap Moss and Ricochet and guess what’s gonna happen? Bloodline stands tall again.”
.@SamiZayn went through a rollercoaster of emotions on #SmackDown, @YaOnlyLivvOnce wants @RondaRousey to know how extreme she can be, and #HitRow are ready to end #LosLotharios’ party. #SDLowDown@peacock | @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/0J8x0saTMU
— WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2022