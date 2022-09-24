WWE’s Roman Reigns finally rules on Sami Zayn’s Honorary Uce status

For weeks, Sami Zayn has been the WWE’s Honorary Uce, but that title, ironically enough, has been an honorary one. That’s right, though Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and even “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman have acknowledged Zayn’s stop as a reliable ally to The Bloodline, Roman Reigns has never actually acknowledged the well-traveled veteran as part of his family, even an adopted one who shares no actual blood with the Anoa’i family.

So naturally, when SmackDown started as it so often does over the past 750 or so days, with a segment dedicated to acknowledging Roman’s reign, things finally came to a head when Zayn, empowered by the excitement of Sikoa’s official acknowledgment of the “Tribal Chief,” decided to take the mic and attempt to throw his flowers at the feet of the “Head of the Table” too.

Unfortunately for Zayn, that’s where things got dicey.

Reigns tore down Zayn for having a weird fascination with his family and had Jey Uso tear off his The Bloodline shirt; a task Jey was incredibly happy to assist with.

And yet, in the end, it was all for show; Reigns handed Zayn a new shirt with “The Honorary Uso” written across the front of it, the “Salt Lake Citiots” went wild, and even Jey’s negativity couldn’t keep the unit from happily celebrating their continued reign together at the top of the stage. Until further notice, the WWE Universe still belongs to Reigns’ Bloodline, and his Galactus-esque hold likely won’t be easing up any time soon.