Though it's been over a month since the WWE Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, defended their straps on WWE programming, successfully beating Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio on RAW in Atlanta, Georgia, the PWG standouts are going at it again against two of their least-favorite members of The Judgment Day at Payback, and this time, they've come prepared.

That's right, after falling victim to the numbers game on multiple occasions on RAW, Zayn and Owens have found a way to even up the odds in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in a match type that would have made the late, great Terry Funk very proud.

“Well guess what, boys? If you want to do this one more time, fine! We will do this one more time. But guess what? Kevin, do you want to explain how things are going to go down this time?” Sami Zayn said.

“Sure, Judgment Day, the rules won't fall in your favor this time because we're sick of this. So we went to Adam Pearce and we got something made official,” Kevin Owens announced to the fans in Memphis. “What do they call Pittsburgh again? the Steel City? That's exactly what's happening Saturday at Payback, it's not just any tag team title match, it's going to be a Steel City Street Fight: no rules, anything goes. And guess what? A lot of crazy things have happened in WWE in Pittsburgh, I myself was thrown off the top of a cage through the announce table before and do you know what? As crazy as that was, it's nothing compared to what's coming to you, Judgment Day, this Saturday. Because we are ending this once and for all.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, now that sounds interesting. After having to deal with The Judgment Day for months, with the fiendish faction seemingly incapable of finding a level too low for them to sink to, if they really want to win the titles off of the babyface heroes, they'll have to do so in a match where trash cans, kendo sticks, and some TLC is allowed. Buckle up, folks, this is gonna be fun.

Kevin Owens is worried that he and Sami Zayn aren't living up to The Usos' legacy.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sitting down for an interview with Ariel Helwani of TNT Sports, Kevin Owens was asked about his tag team championship reign with Sami Zayn and how it compares to the group that came before him, The Usos.

While Owens and Zayn have represented WWE well as champions, Owens can't help but feel like he's not quite living up to the performers that came before him.

“So for sure, anything we do, we kind of put in perspective of people that have done it before us. Whether it’s Bret Hart or anyone like that. But for me, I mean, the most important part of this run, and I hate to say I don’t know if we’ve lived up to it just yet, and I don’t think that’s our fault. I think it’s just circumstantial in the way that chips fall sometimes,” Kevin Owens said via WrestleZone.

“The Usos were an unbelievable — like, man, they’re just incredible. They really are. And they brought those titles like — and before them, The New Day worked so hard to make the titles count. And then The Usos did what they could to make these titles as big as they could. They made them the main event of WrestleMania.

“I wanted to follow up on that and keep that going. And I’m honest enough to say we’re not even on Money in the Bank. So I don’t know if we’re doing it right. And it’s certainly not for lack of effort and certainly not for a lack of us giving it everything we have. But I don’t know right now that the tag titles are as important as they were a few months ago, and that really bothers me. Hopefully, we get to fix that, but that was something I did worry about. That once we win these titles, I want to do right by them for everything that The Usos did for them.”

Unfortunately for Zayn and Owens, injuries have gotten in the way of their fighting champion desires, as both men have been dealing with injuries small enough to allow them to keep their titles but nagging enough to make it hard to put on legitimate 20-minute bangers with the belts on the line. While wrestling in a Steel City Street Fight might actually be a case of creative booking to keep Zayn and Owens protected without having work a traditional match where any physical limitations might be more obvious.