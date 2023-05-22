My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

WWE has booked Solo Sikoa as a future superstar since he made his main roster debut last year. At Clash at the Castle, just as Drew McIntyre was about to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Sikoa stopped the ref from making the three count. Since that day, Sikoa has had a rocket strapped to his back, and WWE is pushing him to the moon.

Some fans may complain about how WWE has booked Solo Sikoa over the last few months, but he’s now in a position to be a major star one day soon. He’s had some big victories over some of the biggest names on the main roster. He has yet to win a championship, but he doesn’t need a title to be a threat. Sikoa has been acting as Roman Reigns’ right-hand man and has become the most trusted man in The Bloodline. With The Usos continuously disappointing Reigns, Sikoa has become Reigns’ new favorite Bloodline member.

WWE has been telling The Bloodline storyline for nearly three years. Along the way, there have been a ton of twists and turns and, most importantly, great storytelling. Although the story is beginning to drag on a tiny bit, there are still plenty of stories to be told and unexpected moments to happen. At this point, I trust WWE and how The Bloodline story plays out. This is one of the greatest stories told in wrestling history, and I believe it will only get better. WWE has yet to prove me wrong because every part of this story has been nearly perfect.

With that being said, what’s next for The Bloodline? Will Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions? Who will be the next superstar to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Will The Usos get kicked out of The Bloodline? There are a lot of questions that need answers, but we should be getting them shortly.

WWE legend Tommy Dreamer thinks he knows what should happen next in The Bloodline storyline. While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer says Solo Sikoa should turn on Roman Reigns. He believes Sikoa could be the one to defeat Roman Reigns and even compares him to Umaga.

“If Solo is the heater, everybody should be afraid to piss off the heater,” Dreamer said. “Just let him be him. Solo isn’t there yet, but Solo will be ready. I have gone on record and said I don’t know who is the person to defeat Roman Reigns, but what if it was Solo? I think WWE could get him this hot. Like Umaga, Umaga was so hot that if he would have turned babyface, the sky would have been the limit.”

Tommy Dreamer would continue and say Solo Sikoa could be the eventual head of The Bloodline.

“I mean, Solo could be the eventual head of The Bloodline,” Dreamer said. “They have other members of their family. I mean, there are so many different places you can go.”

Solo Sikoa turning on Roman Reigns would be a massive twist in the story. Right now, Sikoa is the only Bloodline member Reigns can trust and count on. If Roman Reigns turns on The Usos, or they turn on him, and then Sikoa turns on him, The Island of Relevancy is in major trouble. We’ve been seeing the cracks in The Bloodline for months, but they’re getting bigger and bigger. We all know The Usos’ time in The Bloodline is ticking, and Solo Sikoa may not be far behind.

For years fans speculated that Jey Uso might be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. It could still be him since the story started with him and Reigns, but it’s looking like it could be Solo Sikoa that dethrones him. In my opinion, Sikoa is a more believable opponent that can defeat Reigns over Jey Uso. Jey Uso winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship would be one of the coolest moments in recent history, but if WWE wants to make their next big star, then Solo Sikoa should be the one to win the belts. Let’s see how this story unfolds over the next few months.

