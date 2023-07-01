In the penultimate match of Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins was afforded a chance to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship in his highest-profile match yet, going face-to-face with Finn Balor in a championship rematch seven years in the making.

Taking the ring to a 60-40 crowd split, with the “Visionary” holding the slight edge but not as much as usual, the two Superstars locked up in the middle of the ring and went on to produce the best pure wrestling match of the entire show, giving the educated audience a showcase of the kind of in-ring styles that helped to land both performers in the WWE Universe in the first place.

While the match could have gone either way, with Balor earning the slight edge on the back nine, the real inflection point in the contest came when Mr. Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, emerged from the back to seemingly get in Rollins' head with the fear of a potential cash-in, but in practice actually threw his fellow The Judgement Day member off of his game, providing just enough pause for the “Visionary” to recollect his thoughts and lay out Balor with the Curb Stomp for the 1-2-3.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Is there trouble brewing in The Judgement Day? Could WWE split up one of its most impressive new factions before it really takes off? Or is this just a bit of deepening storytelling in the feud between JD and Rollins? Either way, this is very good news for the entire WWE Universe, and especially Carmelo Hayes, as something tells me he's going to get his number called early and often in this feud.