Seth Rollins has seen a lot over his decade in the WWE Universe; He's been at the top of the card, he's been held off of Premium Live Events, and even had to fight tooth and nail to get a mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38, even if that ultimately worked out in his favor.

Over that decade, Rollins has also been a first-hand witness to the rise, fall, rise, and sudden stalling out of the WWE women's division, which has gone from headlining WrestleMania 35 to being stuck in a bit of a rut since the end of WrestleMania 39, with very few compelling things for fans to sink their teeth into save Becky Lynch's on-going storyline with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark.

While Rollins noted on After The Bell that while some of this discrepancy in booking strength is due to just the natural ebbs and flows of professional wrestling booking, as promoters can't choose what goes over with the crowd no matter how hard they try, the “Visionary” believes the roster has enough talent to drive it into the future, including Stark, who isn't exactly Lynch's favorite performer after her months working with Stratus.

“I would say 100% there is a lot of space to fill there, right now,” Seth Rollins said via Fightful. “On RAW, on SmackDown, absolutely, there is a void. What I sense more than anything is the bubbling undercurrent from our audience. They want something fresh and new, and they want to have people to get behind. They want it. I'm not saying these people are coming from NXT, you never know, it might be somebody that steps up, a Chelsea Green, a Piper Niven, you never know. There are tons of women capable on our main roster at the moment. There is very much a ‘We want something more out of the women. We know it's there, and we can't wait to see it,' there is a growing intrigue and a growing desire to see it. Zoey Stark was in the ring with Becky [Becky Lynch], and they wrecked the main event of Monday Night RAW. That was Zoey's first main event, and I told her after, ‘The first of many.' It's going to be a huge thing. She is someone that has the opportunity to lead the next generation of women into the future. It's there. It feels like they are on the cusp of a breakthrough. I felt like Monday was a huge reminder of what they are capable of.”

Whoa, those are some pretty kind words to say about the former NXT standout, as her main roster run has been all but exclusively tied to Stratus without many chances to showcase her own unique character. After turning on Stratus at Payback, however, something tells me that is going to change in a very positive way moving forward.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Seth Rollins wants to see the women's division step up.

Discussing the matter further on After The Bell, Seth Rollins explained that, despite having a tough run over the past few months, he believes the WWE women's roster has all of the tools to be successful in the future; it just needs to run with the opportunity when it's presented.

“They haven't been showcased as well as they could have been over the past six months or so, they haven't been. Aside from a few exceptions, I don't need to pick and choose and name names, sometimes that's how the cookie crumbles. It's part of the industry and part of the business. I've been in situations where I feel like I haven't been showcased, male talent the same way, it has nothing to do with gender at all. It's a commentary on where we're at right now. There are opportunities, and Monday was a reminder of how incredible our female talent roster is and can be when given the opportunity to main event, succeed, and be the best. It's all there, I just can't wait to see who steps up and fills that space and grabs that ring.”

Is Rollins correct? Are all of the pieces in place for WWE's women to shine when their numbers get called, and they just have to stay ready for that opportunity? Or does Paul “Triple H” Levesque need to retool his plans moving forward, potentially with a few NXT stars like Tiffany Stratton drafted up onto the main roster to make things interesting for OGs like Becky Lynch, who she appears to be entering into a program with in the not-too-distant future? Fans will have to keep tuning in to find out.