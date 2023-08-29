After weeks of back-and-forth beatings, intense posturing, and more than a few surprise beatdowns at the hands of the “King of Strong Style,” Seth Rollins was afforded one final chance to address the WWE Universe before his match with Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback; a match not just for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship but potentially his future quality of life.

Still, ever the showman, Rollins tried to put on a positive face for the fine people of Memphis, Tenessee, who were incredibly excited to see what he had to say.

“Memphis, Tenessee, yawee wowee, welcome to Monday Night Rollins! I am your host for this evening, I happen to be a ‘Visionary,' I happen to be a ‘Revolutionary,' I am Seth ‘Freakin” Rollins! Memphis, I'm gonna level with ya, it has been a long week, so I'm gonna keep this short ans sweet. Shinsuke Nakamura, this Saturday at Payback, I give you a crack at what you want, my World Heavyweight Championship, so how about right here, right now, you give me what I want: you've got more mind games to play, you've got some mean things you want to say? Why don't you Shinsuke your way down this aisle and say them to my face?”

“Come on Shinsuke, you don't want to deprive the fine people here tonight; they wanted you to make your entrance so they could sing your song. Oh, wait, that's right, y'all don't sing his song anymore, do ya? Well, if Shinsuke's not going to show his face here tonight, Memphis, I think there's only one thing left to do. Maybe we head on down to Beal Street, maybe I pour myself a tall, stiff drink, and I let you guys sing my song all night long.”

Though Nakamura didn't appear in the ring, at least not initially, he provided the WWE Universe with another pre-produced video package for fans to listen and read along to what he had to say.

“I do not want to simply defeat Seth Rollins, the champion, I want to dismantle Seth Rollins, the man,” Shinsuke Nakamura said. “I want his wife to know I'm the reason she has to help him out of bed. I'm the reason he won't be able to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day. I will break him because he can be broken. His body has betrayed him. He knows this. So I am going to destroy his back and put him out of his misery. He has no honor. He has no code. He has no future.”

Wow, Nakamura isn't just promising to take Rollins' title but his future quality of life, too? Goodness gracious, that's not ideal. Fortunately, Rollins wasn't scared of his once and future foe's incendiary statement, as he delivered a fiery, dare-I-say NSFW promo about what he wanted to do to the New Japan Pro Wrestling legend.

Seth Rollins has a very interesting plan for Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback.

Energized, not discouraged by Shinsuke Nakamura's words, Seth Rollins looked back out into the crowd at the FedExForum and let it be known that he is not even remotely scared of what “The King of Strong Style” brings to the table as, much like Paige, he's fighting for more than himself: he's fighting for his family.

“That's it, huh? That's it from the legendary Shinsuke Nakamura? We get a video package, eh? You know what I wanna know? I wanna know what happened to the Shinsuke Nakamura that headlined the Tokyo Dome? I wanna know what happened to the Shinsuke Nakamura that lit the world on fire when he came to NXT? A month ago, Shinsuke, I would have given you the first off my back. Yeah, that's right, the same back that's broken in two places,” Rollins declared.

“But my broken back didn't stand in the way of me becoming World Heavyweight Champion, and it's not going to stand in the way of me beating your a** this Saturday in Payback. When that bell rings this Saturday, Shinsuke, I'm gonna get a hold of you, and I'm gonna pummel you, and I'm gonna maul you, and I'm not going to stop until someone pulls me off of you. And in that moment, when you are lying there defeated, you will know that you will never take anything from me. Not my title, not my future, and not my family.”

Say what you will about Nakamura's strategy to target not only Rollins' weak back but also his family, but it's clear WWE's current World Heavyweight Champion isn't going to be backing down any time soon, and will actively be on the attack when the bell rings at Payback on Saturday.