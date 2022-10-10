Sheamus has found a second WWE life with The Brawling Brutes

After being controversially cheated out of the Intercontinental Championship on the season premiere of SmackDown, Sheamus had a lot of ill-will towards GUNTHER and Imperium heading into WWE’s Extreme Rules “Premium Live Event.” Teaming with his “two boys,” Ridge Holland and Butch, opposite the team of “The Ring General,” Ludwig Kaiser, and Ridge Holland, Sheamus and the Brutes wrestled the heck out of their signature contest, a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match, on the way to a big-time win that may ultimately shift the momentum ahead of Sheamus-GUNTHER III, which isn’t technically on the books just yet but has to be just over the horizon considering the accolades the first match received.

Sheamus and his friends were able to give GUNTHER a receipt for smacking him with a shillelagh on SmackDown, chopped the supersized heel down to size in one of the most humanizing bouts of his WWE career, and ultimately proved triumphant in front of a South Philly crowd that was over the moon excited to see the two teams square off in the sort of match Paul E might have booked up the street at the ECW Arena a few decades ago.

For Sheamus, this shouldn’t have been that big of a deal, right? After 15 years and darn near 2,000 matches in a WWE ring, one would assume a mid-card Extreme Rules match likely wouldn’t rise to the same level as his various WrestleMania matches, let alone his wars with Drew McIntyre. Well, if you fall into that camp then you, friend, would be wrong, as Sheamus gushed about his bout and the Brutes in general on The Ringer Wrestling Show with Davie Shoemaker.

Sheamus feels rejuvenated in WWE by Ridge Rolland and Butch.

When asked about what it’s like to work with the Brutes by Shoemaker, Sheamus detailed how his WWE career has been rejuvenated by the Rolland and Butch, as transcribed by Fightful.

“I’ve been here for over 13 and a half years on the main roster, and these two boys, these two lads, have completely reinvigorated me in this business and really brought my passion back to level 10,” Sheamus said. “Like, I can’t tell you how special it is to be in there with them. Both of them are hungry, both of them are passionate, and we all push each other and we look out for each other. That’s a group. We’re a group. We’re the Brawling Brutes. That’s it. It’s Sheamus, Ridge, and Butch. That’s it.”

“We’re three boys, three mates, who will bleed and die for each other out there and that’s what’s special. That’s why the crowd I feel right now are really gravitating towards the three of us because there is no ego. We’re all in there together. We’re in there for the group and we live and die by the group. When we go out there, we all put our bodies on the line. We go through a war because we know that’s what we need to do. We want to give everyone out there their money’s worth. Anything less from us just doesn’t cut it.”

“In 2011, 2012, to start I was a heel, then a babyface. Then the machine was behind me, and the people knew the machine was behind me, and it was like walking in mud. It was like walking in quicksand. Everything felt forced. Nothing felt natural. I’m telling you, the last 10 months with these two lads, 8-10 months, I don’t even know timewise anymore, but with these guys it’s been incredible and it’s organic. That’s what it’s about. That’s what’s been missing from this business.”

Is Sheamus correct? Have WWE performers stopped getting over organically like, say, Daniel Bryan did in the past? Is the WWE Universe just too big to allow the fans to pick who deserves to be on top, and instead, a thorough process needs to be undertaken in order to decide on the best possible stars for the top of the card? Sami Zayn has certainly gotten himself over in what felt like a footnote about being an honorary member of The Bloodline and is now arguably the most beloved member of a faction that also includes The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman “Freakin'” Reigns. If the Brawling Brutes keep wrestling fantastic matches and keep reiterating their catchphrase, “banger after banger after banger,” any chance they get, it’s hard to imagine that Sheamus, Rolland, and Butch won’t continue to garner huge pops from crowds the world over and secure choice spots on meaningful cards too.